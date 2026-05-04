‘May be too late’: New Princess Charlotte footage sparks family fears

New footage of Princess Charlotte, released to celebrate her 11th birthday, may have delighted fans but, behind the scenes, Prince William and his wife Kate reportedly hold fears for their young daughter.

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Video footage shared to Instagram on May 2 showed Charlotte happily playing with the family’s pet dogs, as well as bowling for a game of cricket – likely with her brother Prince Louis – on the beach during the Wales’ Easter holiday to Cornwall.

A separate portrait – taken by photographer Matt Porteous – showed Charlotte beaming at the camera in a striped jumper and jeans, wearing her long brunette hair loose.

New footage of Princess Charlotte was released. (Credit: Instagram/princeandprincessofwales)

“Wishing Charlotte a very happy 11th birthday!” a simple post beside the snap said.

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The images racked up more than half a million likes each, within mere hours of being posted – but privately it’s reported that Kate and William are concerned by the level of online interest in their only daughter.

Sources tell Woman’s Day the couple have been “taken aback” by the intense “somewhat obsessive” interest online in Charlotte for her birthday.

“William and Kate are genuinely uncomfortable about ‘Charlotte mania’ and the huge following she’s getting,” says an insider. “But it may be too late to stop it.”

Princess Charlotte wore her brunette hair long and loose. (Credit: Matt Porteous/Instagram/princeandprincessofwales)

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Plus, it’s claimed that the young Princess has no interest in being hidden from social media like her cousins over in California – Harry and Meghan’s children Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet.

“Charlotte’s doing everything [Kate and William] asked her – to be kind, gracious and well-behaved, to absolute perfection – and it’s working,” the source tells Woman’s Day.

“She’s not going to let her folks start ‘hiding her away’, but Kate’s worried about the enormous pressure she’s taking on – she’s not even a teenager yet!”

Charlotte was seen bowling for a game of cricket. (Credit: Instagram/princeandprincessofwales)

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Indeed, it’s perhaps no surprise that Kate and William are mindful of the exposure Charlotte is getting at such a tender age.

Over in the Netherlands, just days before Charlotte’s birthday, a man was detained in connection with an alleged plot to attack Dutch royals Princess Catharina-Amalia, 22, and Princess Alexia, 20.

Keeping their children safe from online trolls, is also an issue front of mind for Charlotte’s estranged aunt and uncle – Prince Harry and Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex, over in Montecito.

As Prince Archie prepares to celebrate his seventh birthday on May 6, Woman’s Day previously reported that Meghan had been angling to release a more formal portrait of him.

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“Meghan feels the timing is perfect to put out an official set of pictures for his birthday, especially with the recent launch of her Archie-inspired candle,” the source said.

It’s something that Harry is reportedly not fully on-board with.

“Harry’s not convinced her reasons are enough to put Archie at risk, not just having his face plastered all over the world in seconds, but the trolls and the bullying he’s going to face,” the insider shared. “Harry knows from bitter experience how a childhood in the spotlight can change your life and not always for the better.”

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