‘Hardest seven years’: Meghan’s cryptic post as ‘conflict’ claim emerges

Days after announcing she was releasing two candles inspired by her children’s birthdates, Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex, set tongues wagging with a cryptic astrology post.

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On April 25, in an unusual move, Prince Harry’s wife reshared two posts from astrology-related accounts to her Instagram Stories.

The post depicted two men dancing, with the caption, “Taurus, Leo, Scorpio & Aquarius ending the hardest seven years of their lives on April 25th.” The reference is notable, given that Meghan herself is known to be Leo – with her birthday celebrated on August 4.

Earlier on the same day, the 44-year-old reshared an Instagram post from a separate account – this time focusing on the horoscope reading for Leo.

Meghan made the unusual move of sharing a horoscope reading to her account. (Credit: Getty)

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“The tension between who you actually are and what the world around you was willing to see has been exhausting in a way that is hard to explain to people who have not lived it,” it read.

“Your confidence took hits it had no business taking. You questioned your creative direction, your spotlight, your worth.

“April 25th, the pressure lifts. You get the space to just exist without fighting for it.”

Meghan’s new posts come as she has allowed her social media followers increasing glimpses of the two children she shares with Prince Harry – Prince Archie, six, and Princess Lilibet, four.

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The reading shared by Meghan. (Credit: Instagram/meghan)

Along with spruiking two $AU89 candles “named in honour” of their birthdates on her As Ever lifestyle website – products described as being “beautifully crafted” by Meghan herself” – it’s been suggested the Duchess is eyeing a move into the “mumfluencer” space.

“Let’s face it, the lifestyle influencer space hasn’t really worked but the mummy influencer space seems to be really opening up for her now and what she is leaning into,” Tom Sykes, royal expert and author of The Royalist substack, previously said.

Daily Mail Editor-at-Large Alison Boshoff said a source in California had told her some time ago that Meghan was “settling on her next direction” too.

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“She has been talking for years about how meaningful she finds being a mother, and now this is going to be her focus,” the expert wrote in an opinion piece.

“Naturally, she will have to build her ‘mom’ identity on Instagram, since you cannot have a lifestyle brand without using social media.”

Indeed, now a source has told Woman’s Day that Meghan is considering releasing an official portrait of Prince Archie in celebration of his seventh birthday in May – just like Kate and William, the Prince and Princess of Wales, did for Prince Louis’ eighth birthday.

However, the idea has reportedly put Meghan at odds with Prince Harry.

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Harry reportedly has some concerns. (Credit: Getty)

“This isn’t the first time this conflict has come up – and there are times it’s been Meghan holding Harry back from showing off pictures of their kids,” the insider claims.

“But Meghan thinks it’s the perfect time to release a formal set of pictures of Archie for his birthday – especially now her Archie candle’s been released.

“However Harry’s starting to worry about Archie and Lilibet losing their titles if they keep pushing the lines between being royalty and monetising it.

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“He’s also fearful of trolls and putting a target mark on their young son’s back. He’s got enough to deal with – plastering his picture to the world online is going to change his life and not necessarily in a good way.”

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