Rare footage of Louis wows days after Lilibet move left William ‘stunned’

Rare footage of Prince Louis playing cricket on the beach has been released just days after Meghan reportedly left Prince William “stunned’ over a move involving Archie and Lilibet.

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The video, shared by the Prince and Princess of Wales’ official Instagram account to celebrate Louis’ eighth birthday, showed the young prince dressed casually in a t-shirt and shorts, swinging a cricket bat.

In another moment he could be seen diving into the ocean wearing a wetsuit, and another snippet showed him running along the beach.

“Thank you for all the birthday wishes for Prince Louis. 8 is great!” Kate and William captioned their sweet post.

Louis could be seen in a wetsuit in the video. (Credit: Instagram/princeandprincessofwales)

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The footage showed that Louis is indeed growing up fast.

“Everyone always comments on how Louis is the spitting image of Kate,” a source previously told People. “She loves it and thinks it’s very sweet.”

“She often jokes that he’s the only one of her kids who actually looks like her!” the insider added.

The new insight into the young prince’s life also perhaps silences those who previously wondered whether he was a little too cheeky for his own good.

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“He’s a total ham,” an insider previously told Rob Shuter’s Naughty But Nice substack of Louis’ behaviour. “But one day, someone’s going to have to rein him in. The royal charm won’t carry him forever.”

Louis could be seen playing cricket on the beach. (Credit: Instagram/princeandprincessofwales)

Kate and William rarely share footage of their children, preferring instead to keep them out of the spotlight unless official duties dictate.

Which is perhaps why William was reportedly left “stunned” when his estranged sister-in-law Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex, chose the late Queen’s birthday to release two $AU89 candles “named in honour” of her own children’s birthdates as part of her As Ever lifestyle range.

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“No. 604 named for Princess Lilibet’s birthdate, is floral and radiant with notes of amber, water lily, and santal,” As Ever declared on its Instagram page.

“No.506, named for Prince Archie’s birthdate, is warm and grounding with notes of ginger, neroli, and cashmere.”

Another snippet showed him running on the sand. (Credit: Instagram/princeandprincessofwales)

The move is said to have irked senior royals, given that it was exactly what the Queen feared if Harry and Meghan were allowed to pursue the “half-in, half-out” role they wished before Megxit. A role that would see them combine royal duty with commercial profit.

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“Charles is not thrilled his grandchildren are being used to peddle candles,” an insider previously told Woman’s Day. “William’s stunned they would take such a risk – even if Archie and Lilibet’s names aren’t on the packaging, it will be in the press release and on the website,” the source shares.

“Seeing ‘Prince Archie’ and ‘Princess Lilibet’ on some Shopify website has left bile in the mouths of some of the Royals.”

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