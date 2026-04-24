Brand logo of Woman's Day Brand logo of TV WEEK Brand logo of Now to Love Brand logo of Take 5 Brand logo of Prizes To Love
  •  
Advertisement
Home Celebrity

‘It was awful’: Ex Home & Away stars unite as on-set ‘struggle’ laid bare

Lynne McGranger, Sam Frost and Sarah Roberts gave fans a candid insight into what went on behind the scenes of the hit TV show
Brand logo of Woman's Day
Profile picture of Katherine Davison Profile
Lynne McGranger, Sam Frost, Sarah RobertsInstagram

Three former Home and Away stars have discussed the reality of starring in one of Australia’s biggest TV shows in a candid new interview.

Advertisement

Lynne McGranger, Sam Frost and Sarah Roberts were chatting together as part of Sam and Sarah’s Cracking On podcast, when they each gave details of struggles they had experienced on-set.

Lynne was a theatre actress before she landed the role of Irene Roberts on the hit Channel Seven show back in 1993. She said the first couple of years were hard.

“I really struggled because I was so out of my depth. I’d never done multi-cam,” the star explained to her former castmates, referring to the way in which TV is filmed with multiple cameras.

“I really did struggle to fit in because there was this assumption I knew what I was doing, and I didn’t have a clue.

Advertisement

“I felt like I didn’t fit in for quite a while,” she added. “You girls possibly felt the same?”

The star’s question led Sam – who landed the role of Jasmine Delaney after appearing on reality show The Bachelor – to divulge details of her own difficult experience of working on Home and Away.

Sam Frost
Sam Frost shared her own experience of being on Home and Away. (Credit: Instagram/crackingonpodcast)

“When I started I wasn’t an actor and I had a lot of pressure on me,” Sam shared.

Advertisement

“It was awful, it was awful…”

She went on to say she was able to get through it because she had “friendships and colleagues who were right behind me going ‘we love you, you’re great’. 

“It’s really hard when you’re in an environment with established actors and I think I was chasing my tail the whole time I was there, trying to prove that I was able to do it,” she said.

As part of a wide-ranging chat, Sam also revealed that there were some people on the cast “I don’t miss at all”, leading her co-host Sarah – who was formerly married to co-star James Stewart – to look her way and laugh, “Me too”.

Advertisement
Sarah Roberts
Sarah agreed there were people she didn’t miss from the cast. (Credit: Instagram/crackingonpodcast)

“You miss some people more than you miss others,” Lynne admitted.

“You bond naturally with some people. It’s like any walk of life. I think people assume you’re best buddies with everybody and it doesn’t work like that.

“And also, you’ll have peaks and troughs with people.

Advertisement
Lynne McGranger
Lynne alluded to having “peaks and troughs” with fellow cast members. (Credit: Instagram/crackingonpodcast)

“I’m a great believer in people coming into your life for a reason,  season or a lifetime, and sometimes people are there for a reason – for you to learn something about yourself,” the veteran actress concluded.

“Even if you don’t get on with them.”

Advertisement
Profile picture of Katherine Davison
Profile Katherine Davison

Katherine is an experienced writer and editor who has spent more than two decades working with some of the best-known media outlets in Australia and the UK. Before becoming a freelance contributor for Woman's Day, Katherine was Editor of trusted Australian entertainment title WHO, and she is the former Managing Editor of Lifestyle, Entertainment and Commercial for 7NEWS.com.au. She has a wide interest in topics spanning celebrity, lifestyle, shopping, travel, real life and more - and when she’s not researching her next story or crafting a compelling headline you’ll likely find her cycling around Sydney with her beloved dog, Pickle, in a backpack.

Related stories

Advertisement
Advertisement