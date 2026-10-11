Gold Logie or not, Sam Pang admits he’s still feeling the heat for Sam Pang Tonight Season

Sam Pang wants to set the record straight before any questions come his way… Channel 10 gave him the green light for season three of Sam Pang Tonight before he won the TV WEEK Gold Logie Award this year.

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“I promise that it was before that,” Sam laughs when he sits down with TV WEEK to chat about the new season and his post-Logies glow.

Sam Pang is our current TV WEEK Gold Logie winner. (Image: Sam Pang Tonight)

To say that Sam has been busy is an understatement. He has multiple shows on multiple networks but, no matter how many shows or awards come his way, the 52-year-old is still genuinely shocked that this is the life he is living.

“I’m always just trying to do the best I can,” he says.

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And, despite the Gold Logie sitting near him, reminding him of his popularity with Australian audiences, he doesn’t see it asadded pressure for season three of Sam Pang Tonight to exceed when it comes to ratings.

“I’ve given myself the normal amount of pressure,” Sam admits.

But that’s not to say he doesn’t reflect on the work he did in the previous seasons and is keen to make tweaks to make the show even funnier and more appealing for the audience. Sam admits he hates watching himself back but he does it to improve on his skills.

“It’s funny, we are in season three, but in terms of episodes we actually haven’t done that many so we are still learning,” he says. “ We’re just trying to pack it with as much comedy as we can in an hour.”

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As well as Sam himself, another of the show’s drawcards is the special guests he gets in the hot seat, and the guest announcers. The comedian is keeping the list of guests close to his chest for now, but if previous appearances from Russell Crowe and Rosie O’Donnell are anything to go by, we won’t be disappointed.

Sam Pang with his guests Rachel Griffiths, Sam Campbell and Russell Crowe. (Image: Sam Pang Tonight)

When it comes to asking A-list talent on to the show, Sam admits he isn’t offended if anyone says no – because he says no all the time!

“No one understands more than me about not wanting to do stuff,” he laughs.

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“If you don’t want to do it, you don’t have to do it. But the ones that come on we will always welcome with open arms.”

You can watch Sam Pang Tonight on 10 or 10Play.

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