Ground Up’s Sam Pang’s surprising career first: ‘It was surreal’

Sometimes even Sam Pang must pinch himself when he realises where his career has taken him. Helming the TV WEEK Logie Awards three times – pinch. Making audiences laugh each week on two fan-favourite shows – pinch. And hosting his own chat show – pinch.

Landing his first major acting role in the new ABC comedy series, Ground Up is another such moment in his meteoric rise to stardom. And filming the series provided Sam with an opportunity to do something he really never imagined he’d do.

Jameson (Dylan Murphy) and Hugh (Sam Pang) discuss tactics. (Credit: ABC)

“It was quite surreal to be in a scene with Lisa McCune,” Sam, 52, tells TV WEEK of acting with the former Blue Heelers star and multiple Gold Logie winner. “I’m sure we’d crossed paths, but to be doing the show and then all of a sudden Lisa McCune’s in the scene and you’re acting opposite her…”

In the series, Sam is front and centre as Hugh Shen, the boss of a fledgling AFL club in Tasmania, while Lisa plays a local ABC radio presenter keen to trade barbs with the footy CEO.

Sam and the cast of Ground Up. (Credit: ABC)

As avid followers of Sam’s work will know, it’s not the first time he’s acted on screen. He popped up in a 2021 episode of Fisk, alongside mate Kitty Flanagan and Julia Zemiro, was in Aunty Donna’s Coffee Café in 2023, and this year appeared in three episodes of Urzila Carlson’s sketch comedy series, Urzila. In typical Sam-style, he plays down his achievements (“With Urzila, it was like being asked by a friend to be in her show”).

And while he takes opportunities in his stride, Sam concedes this one felt different.

“I was nervous,” he says of taking on the role, “but just in terms of just doing something new.

“There were more shooting days and I was in more scenes. But I’m very happy that it’s not a one man show.

Sam presents Lynne McGranger with her Gold Logie in 2025. (Credit: Phillip Castleton)

Along with Lisa, Sam’s core co-stars include Kath & Kim’s Marg Downey, Josh McConville, Emma Harvie (of RFDS and Colin from Accounts), Dylan Murphy and Lucy Durack.

While Sam admits “it’s never been a dream” to act in a comedy series, he humbly admits he was “grateful to be asked” to play the role of Hugh. Once he’d mulled it over, Sam knew the chance to dive into the comedy was too good to pass up.

Ground Up finds Sam in somewhat familiar territory as the co-host of AFL panel show, The Front Bar, alongside Mick Malloy and Andy Maher. And while he was never a professional player, Sam did have a very short stint with the Collingwood Under-19s AFL team in 1991.

That said, Sam is keen to point out his AFL knowledge didn’t really come in handy for the role of Great Southern Football Club CEO.

“I’m comfortable with the language of AFL, but this is more of a classic workplace comedy that that people would be familiar with,” Sam says. “It’s great that it’s involved in the world of the AFL, but I don’t think it’s necessary to understand AFL to watch it. Just like you don’t need to love soccer to enjoy (TV series) Ted Lasso.”

Sam hosted the TV WEEK Logie Awards three times. (Credit: Channel Seven)

He’s right. Ground Up, created by Gary McCaffrie and co-produced by Wayne Hope and Robyn Butler (Upper Middle Bogan, The Librarians), feels like a cross between office-based comedies like Utopia and The Games.

“Those shows are two of my favourites,” Sam says. “So, if we can come close to them, that’d be great.”

For Sam fans – and we know there are plenty out there – there is no shortage of Sam on TV. Along with appearing on The Front Bar, Sam is a regular on Network 10’s Have You Been Paying Attention? with sparring partners Ed Kavalee and Tom Gleisner.

Sam appeared on Glenn & Mick’s Celebrity Intervention with (from left) Lawrence Mooney, Glenn Robbins and Mick Molloy. (Credit: Channel Seven)

Sam, however, is keen to play down his ubiquity. “I think there’s the illusion of business,” he says. “But both shows are on once a week. So, I’m up for two days of work a week, which is not that much.”

He was, of course, roasted mercilessly by Mick Molloy and Glenn Robbins on their Channel Seven show, Glenn & Mick’s Celebrity Intervention, which he says he loved. And his talk show, Sam Pang Tonight will be back for season three this year. It’s a lot of Sam.

Career-wise, he’s never been bigger – and his latest gig in Ground Up will no doubt elevate him further.

“The whole thing’s all so unlikely,” Sam admits. “I’m enjoying everything. All the shows that I’m on and the work I’m getting to do are a lot of fun. So, I feel very lucky.”

Sam appears on The Front Bar with Andrew Maher and Mick Molloy. (Credit: Channel Seven)

One thing we won’t see him doing is hosting this year’s Logies. After three years in the job – for which he was justifiably praised – Sam has bowed out, leaving the door open for a new host to leave their mark on television’s most prestigious event.

“No, I’m not doing the Logies this year,” Sam says. “I’d never thought that that was something I would ever do and it was just magic. I’m so glad I got to do it.

For now, we’ll have to get our Sam fix on Ground Up, as well as his weekly gigs on HYBPA? and The Front Bar. Does he expect to be roasted about his TV comedy starring role? Absolutely.

“We’re all friends on those shows, so go for your life,” Sam says of being roasted. “I fully expect it and I welcome it. It’s all done with love.”

Ground Up launches Sunday, June 7, 8.30pm on ABC and iview.