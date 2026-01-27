Everything you need to know about ABC show Dog Park

Roland is not really a people person. And he’s not a dog lover either. So, how will he cope when a bunch of people and their pooches adopt him and the dog he never wanted, Beattie?
That’s the setup for the new offbeat ABC comedy drama, Dog Park. It’s a show about connection and community. And lots of dogs.
For everything you need to know about the soon-to-be hit new series, keep on reading.
What is Dog Park about?
When Emma heads overseas for work, she leaves Roland in charge of Beattie. Clearly, Roland is in something of a rut. His marriage may or may not be headed for the scrap heap and now he’s been lumbered with a dog he doesn’t particularly like.
But when Beattie escapes to the local dog park, Roland meets a bunch of excitable dogs and their even more excitable owners.
At first, Roland is horrified when the Dog Park Divas want him to join their group. Samantha shows up at Roland’s house with Beattie’s lead and asks if she can take the dog to the park.
“No thanks,” Roland says, before adding, “I’m just trying to be nice.”
“It does seem hard for you,” Samantha tells him.
But without giving anything away, in Emma’s absence, downbeat Roland does begin to bond with optimistic Samantha and the dog park pup-arazzi.
Who is in Dog Park?
Dog Park stars Leon Ford (who also co-created the series) as grumpy Roland. You might recognise Leon from such shows as The Letdown, Ten Pound Poms and in recent comedy, Sunny Nights. Roland’s wife, Emma is played by Brooke Satchwell, who is one of Australia’s favourite actresses, and has appeared in Neighbours, Packed to the Rafters, The Twelve and the Stan series, Dear Life.
One of the fellow dog owners is Samantha, played by lovable comedian, Celia Pacquola, whose resume includes Rosehaven, Utopia and hosting Thank God You’re Here.
Where can I watch Dog Park?
The six-part series is unleashed on Sunday, February 1, 8.30pm on ABC and ABC iview.
Is there going to be a season two of Dog Park?
It’s a little too early to tell, but certainly ABC will be hoping audiences lap up Dog Park and ask for more.
Star Celia recently told TV WEEK she’s excited to see what people think of the series. And let’s face it, we could do with more dogs on our screens.
Is there a trailer for Dog Park?
Well, since you’ve been very good readers (yes, you have) you deserve a treat.
You can watch the trailer here: