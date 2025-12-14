Sunny Nights: Will Forte & D’Arcy Carden’s wild new series mixes comedy, crime and a surprising message

An American brother-sister duo arrives in Australia dreaming of launching a booming spray-tan empire but one disastrously bad decision at a rundown budget motel sends their plans spectacularly off the rails.

Advertisement

Martin (Will Forte) and Vicki (D’Arcy Carden) Marvin quickly learn that Sunny Nights motel is not the glamorous gateway to success they’d hoped for.

One wrong move leaves them entangled in Sydney’s criminal underworld and when they try to flee, things only get worse. Their getaway attempt accidentally results in a murder, forcing the pair into a frantic scramble to stay alive and out of jail.

Americans D’Arcy Carden and Will Forte filmed Sunny Nights in Australia. (Image: Supplied)

As travelling actors from California, Will (MacGruber, Saturday Night Live) and D’Arcy (The Good Place) are no strangers to questionable motels, and their real-life horror stories rival anything their characters go through.

Advertisement

“I had three nights in Florida, and I walked in the first hotel room, and the fridge was sour it smelled so bad,” D’Arcy, 45, tells TV WEEK.

“I asked to change and the next room I opened the bathroom door, and somebody had just like smoked a cigarette in there – I asked to change again. I felt like a princess.”

“When I was filming The Last Man on Earth, I stayed at the closest place to set, where a domestic situation happened,” Will, 55, reveals.

“I was nervous about gunfire; I called the police – it was scary.”

Advertisement

Aussie NRL player Willie Mason made his acting debut in Sunny Nights. (Image: Supplied)

It’s chaos that mirrors how Martin and Vicki wind up in deep trouble in the series – but beneath the madness lies a surprisingly meaningful message: spray tan is a safer alternative to sunbaking, with the series inadvertently raising awareness about the dangers of skin cancer.

“It’s nice that that message was a byproduct of the series,” D’Arcy says.

“It’s just funny because I think Martin’s in it for the right reasons, but I don’t think Vicki is at all.”

Advertisement

“There is so much going on in this series, so many different genres weaving in there that each one feels like they’re fully realised,” Will adds.

“It’s very fun that you can get a message like that across without it being preachy at all.”

D’Arcy Carden at Netflix’s “Nobody Wants This” season 2 premiere held at The Egyptian Theatre on October 16, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Michael Buckner/Variety via Getty Images) WATCH WHAT HAPPENS LIVE WITH ANDY COHEN — Episode 22075 — Pictured: Will Forte — (Photo by: Charles Sykes/Bravo via Getty Images)

And despite appearing freshly bronzed throughout the show, Will reveals one final twist.

Advertisement

“I never wore any fake tan the entire time,” he says with a laugh. “It was just a bunch of makeup applied by the best in the biz.”

You can watch Sunny Nights on Stan.

Related

Advertisement

Sign up for our newsletter Sign up to receive the TV WEEK e-Newsletter and offers we choose to share with you straight to your inbox sign up By joining, you agree to our Privacy Policy & Terms of Use About your privacy Are Media Pty Limited collects your personal information through this site to process registrations, send out newsletters, communicate offers, discounts, competitions, or surveys, and to provide you with targeted advertising based on your online activities. Our Privacy Policy contains information on how you can access or correct your personal information, which entities we may disclose your personal information to (including overseas recipients), how to opt out of targeted advertising, and how to lodge a complaint.