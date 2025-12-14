Brand logo of Woman's Day Brand logo of TV WEEK Brand logo of Now to Love Brand logo of Take 5 Brand logo of Prizes To Love
Sunny Nights: Will Forte & D’Arcy Carden’s wild new series mixes comedy, crime and a surprising message

The two American comedy powerhouses filmed the series Down Under.
Lucy Croke Profile
An American brother-sister duo arrives in Australia dreaming of launching a booming spray-tan empire but one disastrously bad decision at a rundown budget motel sends their plans spectacularly off the rails.

Martin (Will Forte) and Vicki (D’Arcy Carden) Marvin quickly learn that Sunny Nights motel is not the glamorous gateway to success they’d hoped for.

One wrong move leaves them entangled in Sydney’s criminal underworld and when they try to flee, things only get worse. Their getaway attempt accidentally results in a murder, forcing the pair into a frantic scramble to stay alive and out of jail.

Americans D’Arcy Carden and Will Forte filmed Sunny Nights in Australia. (Image: Supplied)

As travelling actors from California, Will (MacGruber, Saturday Night Live) and D’Arcy (The Good Place) are no strangers to questionable motels, and their real-life horror stories rival anything their characters go through.

“I had three nights in Florida, and I walked in the first hotel room, and the fridge was sour it smelled so bad,” D’Arcy, 45, tells TV WEEK.

“I asked to change and the next room I opened the bathroom door, and somebody had just like smoked a cigarette in there – I asked to change again. I felt like a princess.”

“When I was filming The Last Man on Earth, I stayed at the closest place to set, where a domestic situation happened,” Will, 55, reveals.

“I was nervous about gunfire; I called the police – it was scary.”

Aussie NRL player Willie Mason made his acting debut in Sunny Nights. (Image: Supplied)

It’s chaos that mirrors how Martin and Vicki wind up in deep trouble in the series – but beneath the madness lies a surprisingly meaningful message: spray tan is a safer alternative to sunbaking, with the series inadvertently raising awareness about the dangers of skin cancer.

“It’s nice that that message was a byproduct of the series,” D’Arcy says.

“It’s just funny because I think Martin’s in it for the right reasons, but I don’t think Vicki is at all.”

“There is so much going on in this series, so many different genres weaving in there that each one feels like they’re fully realised,” Will adds.

“It’s very fun that you can get a message like that across without it being preachy at all.”

D’Arcy Carden at Netflix’s “Nobody Wants This” season 2 premiere held at The Egyptian Theatre on October 16, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Michael Buckner/Variety via Getty Images)
WATCH WHAT HAPPENS LIVE WITH ANDY COHEN — Episode 22075 — Pictured: Will Forte — (Photo by: Charles Sykes/Bravo via Getty Images)

And despite appearing freshly bronzed throughout the show, Will reveals one final twist.

“I never wore any fake tan the entire time,” he says with a laugh. “It was just a bunch of makeup applied by the best in the biz.”

You can watch Sunny Nights on Stan.

Lucy completed a Bachelor of Journalism majoring in Content Marketing from the University of Canberra in 2019. Having been bit with the travel bug from an early age, Lucy took any opportunity for an overseas exchange even studying brand marketing in Mexico City and jetting off to Florence, Italy to immerse herself in a fashion and events management course. Since then, Lucy has worked on lifestyle, music, and entertainment magazines, chatting to everyone from music icons like Anton Newcombe from the Brian Jonestown Massacre to hanging on the set of Lego Masters with funnyman Hamish Blake and knows just where to find Sydney’s best aperitivo hour. Being TV WEEK's go to reality and streaming writer, Lucy is an encyclopedia of Married at First Sight and Real Housewives knowledge, and if you want to know the best crime documentaries on Netflix, she’s your girl. With a keen interest in reading and learning new social media skills, Lucy is constantly in the know of all things trending in the entertainment and real-life world for print and digital platforms.

