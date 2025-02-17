Saturday Night Live allows celebrities to take centre stage and hilariously point out some of the wild rumours shrouding their lives.

In its 50 seasons on the air, SNL has been hosted by singers, actors and overall Hollywood icons – even Australia’s own Jacob Elordi hosted with Renee Rapp in January 2024.

One of the most memorable skits on SNL was the ‘8 More Cowbell’ set in 1976 with Will Farrell and Christopher Walken.

But not one celebrity has failed to make the viewers, live and at home, laugh including Dwayne ‘the Rock’ Johnson, Kristen Wiig, Kate McKinnon, Pete Davidson, Kim Kardashian and many more.

Sydney Sweeney hosted SNL in early 2024. (Image: Getty)

To celebrate the iconic’s show 50-year run, comedy’s biggest stars, past hosts, cast members and musical legends are set to star in the SNL50: The Anniversary Special episode.

Fans can expect appearances from comedy legends like Tina Fey, Eddie Murphy, Kate McKinnon, Kristen Wiig, Will Ferrell, Chris Rock, Amy Poehler, and Adam Sandler. The special will also reunite four of the original SNL cast members, with Chevy Chase, Garrett Morris, Jane Curtin, and Laraine Newman set to return.

Musical performances will be another major highlight, with Paul McCartney confirmed to take the stage, alongside artists like Bad Bunny, Sabrina Carpenter, and more. The event will also welcome back some of SNL’s most memorable hosts, including Tom Hanks, Steve Martin, Scarlett Johansson, John Mulaney, Kim Kardashian, Pedro Pascal, Quinta Brunson, Dave Chappelle, and Robert De Niro.

SNL50: The Anniversary Special will be available to stream on Binge on February 17, from 8.30PM. Sign up to watch it here.

Even Jacob Elordi hosted! (Image: Getty)

Given its popularity, you may also want to tune in to previous episodes of this iconic US-based television series. We’ve done the investigating.

On Binge, episodes 11 and 12 of season 49 of Saturday Night Live are available for viewing in Australia.

Saturday Night Live is also available in Australia on Apple TV+! Seasons one to five are available, then it jumps to seasons 31 to 45 and jumps once more to season 49.

