After the stunning conclusion of the inaugural season of The Golden Bachelor, fans may be wondering if Barry “Bear” Myrden and his chosen lady, Sunny Long, have had the fairytale ending they hoped for.

The couple confessed their love to one another in the dramatic season finale, with Bear sharing, “When I think about the future, the life I want to live, and how I want to spend the rest of my days, I can’t imagine doing it without you. I feel so lucky to have found you. I love you.”

(Credit: Instagram)

Meanwhile, Sunny responded saying, “I never imagined I’d be the one standing here, and I couldn’t be happier that Bear fell in love with me. This journey has been a whirlwind of laughter and growth. This is the start of something really beautiful for Bear and I.”

But what about their relationship post-show? Here’s what we know.

(Credit: Media Mode)

ARE THE GOLDEN BACHELOR’S BEAR AND SUNNY STILL TOGETHER?

Speaking to Woman’s Day exclusively, Bear and Sunny confirmed that they are still together and all loved-up.

“She was always at the top of the list,” Bear revealed. “Her joy, her love, her excitement, her fun was always just shining through her. So it was an easy decision in the end.”

Sunny also revealed some insights into her and Bear’s life over the past few months.

“There were a few secret meetings at Airbnbs. We had to show up at different times and sort of rush in,” she shared.

“We couldn’t stand by the windows. I think you said it was a bit of fun sneaking around, there was a bit of excitement?” she asked Bear. “You know, it was a bit, he’s Mr Bond and I’m his Bond girl,” she giggled.

The pair also arrived at Channel Nine the day after the finale and were all smiles as they held hands and cuddled up to one another.

After The Golden Bachelor finale aired, Sunny took to social media to share some sweet photos of the couple all loved-up, as well as with her daughters.

“After 7 months of dating in secret, we can finally be public and tell the world we are happily together! 🥰🌹❤️,” she wrote.

