EXCLUSIVE: The Golden Bachelor winner Sunny Long reveals who she thinks should be the first Golden Bachelorette!

Now that The Golden Bachelor Australia has wrapped its first season, all attention is on who could be the very first Golden Bachelorette.

Advertisement

And for winner Sunny Long, there’s two very obvious options.

“I was going through all the comments with my daughters and judging by the feedback from the public – a lot of people were talking about Bianca [Dye],” the 58-year-old tells Woman’s Day.

Sunny reveals she could see Bianca or Lauren become Australia’s first Golden Bachelorette.

“Or even Lauren? I don’t know, it’s up to them. Each and every one of them are very capable of being a Bachelorette.

Advertisement

“They definitely have the courage to be in public, I’m sure they’re all eligible. So I can’t really pick one.”

Barry ‘Bear’ Myrden, 61, adds he has hopes that all of the women are able to find love off the back of the show.

Bianca became a fan favourite on the show. (Credit: Nine)

“I’m thinking that maybe somebody, some guy whose been right under these ladies’ noses will see the show and realise that they’re looking for love and how amazing and how beautiful they are, and that will spur them come forward and ask them out or go on dates,” he says.

Advertisement

It comes after insiders spill to Woman’s Day that there was a few ruffled feathers amongst the cast of The Golden Bachelor this year after rumours of a potential spinoff were first floated around.

According to well-placed insiders, several of the women from the hit series have fallen out following speculation that Bianca Dye, Abbie Chatfield’s mum, Laura, and Jan have all been considered by producers as potential front women for the spinoff.

“It started out as a bit of fun. Everyone was joking about who would Channel Nine pick but then things got competitive,” the insider spills. “Now there’s a bit of tension. Everyone wants to be seen as the fan favourite.”

Fans are calling for Jan to get a second chance at love. (Credit: Nine)

Advertisement

Some of the women have reportedly grown wary of how the casting buzz is being handled, while some have even reportedly called in favours “to position themselves as the front runner.”

“It’s created a bit of friction in what was a really tight group.”

While no official announcement has been made, Woman’s Day understands that producers are eager to lock in their leading lady before Christmas with the source revealing the network wants to strike while the iron is hot and begin filming sooner rather than later.

Related

Advertisement

Sign up for our newsletter Sign up to receive the Woman's Day e-Newsletter and offers we choose to share with you straight to your inbox sign up By joining, you agree to our Privacy Policy & Terms of Use About your privacy Are Media Pty Limited collects your personal information through this site to process registrations, send out newsletters, communicate offers, discounts, competitions, or surveys, and to provide you with targeted advertising based on your online activities. Our Privacy Policy contains information on how you can access or correct your personal information, which entities we may disclose your personal information to (including overseas recipients), how to opt out of targeted advertising, and how to lodge a complaint.