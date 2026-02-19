First look! Photos and details about the 2026 Golden Bachelor cast leaked

Filming is officially underway for the 2026 season of The Golden Bachelor Australia, and this year the hit Channel Nine series is doubling down on romance – and drama – with two leading men stepping into the spotlight.

The new season kicked off at Sydney’s lavish Tresco Estate in Elizabeth Bay, a waterfront mansion reportedly worth up to $120 million. Cameras began rolling as the two bachelors, Ed Savage and Mathew Collett, arrived ahead of their first cocktail party.

Golden Bachelor Mathew Collett. (Credit: Mediamode)

Ed works as a contract logistics manager for K&S Corporation, while Mathew is a father-of-three and co-founder of skincare brands Solar D Derma Tech and Solar D Skincare, known for developing a patented Vitamin D SPF technology.

Both men were photographed making their entrance in tailored trousers and button-down shirts, carrying matching garment bags as they prepared to suit up for a big night of introductions.

Golden Bachelor Ed Savage. (Credit: Mediamode)

The sprawling gardens were then transformed with fairy lights where the evening’s formal introductions would unfold. Later, Ed and Mathew re-emerged in full suits, ready to meet the women vying for their hearts.

Returning host Samantha Armytage joined the pair, turning heads in a bold crimson pantsuit.

Contestants arrived one by one in glamorous, head-turning outfits, each hoping to make a memorable first impression.

Despite the competitive nature of the format, the atmosphere appeared warm and supportive, with many of the women greeting one another with hugs and raising a glass before the real romance began.

The celebrations reportedly stretched into the early hours, with hopeful singles lining up for coveted one-on-one moments with either Ed or Mathew.

(Credit: Mediamode)

The Golden Bachelor, which targets mature singles looking for a second chance at love, first aired last year starring Barry “Bear” Myrden. While Barry’s charm won over viewers, this season’s duo brings a different dynamic – and twice the opportunity for connection.

Behind the scenes, production hasn’t been without hiccups. Local residents near the Elizabeth Bay mansion have lodged multiple noise complaints, citing late-night parties and karaoke sessions. City of Sydney representatives confirmed discussions had taken place with the production company to ensure filming adheres to standard noise regulations moving forward.

With filming now in full swing, viewers can expect heartfelt backstories, emotional conversations and, of course, plenty of cocktail party drama when the new season hits screens later this year.

