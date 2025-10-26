EXCLUSIVE: Bianca Dye reveals the Golden Bachelor co-star she thought was a “wanker” on the first night and teases a MAJOR upcoming twist!

For the ladies competing for Barry ‘Bear’ Myrden’s heart on The Golden Bachelor, it’s all been sunshine and roses so far.

But a storm is said to be brewing over the mansion with contestant Bianca Dye hinting there’s some drama to come.

“A couple of women go rogue and there’s a bit of drama,” the 52-year-old spills to Woman’s Day.

Bianca has revealed there’s some spicy drama to come on The Golden Bachelor (Credit: Channel Nine)

“In one episode, we specifically make a pact as a group of women and one woman goes against that pact. And I was like, ‘Oh okay. We’re doing this? Game on moles, is it?’ We were all a bit p*ssed off.”

The star adds the betrayal actually “turns out to be quite a little twist in the story” too. “It’s a twist that I don’t think I’ve ever seen on reality TV in my whole life. I think everyone’s going to be talking about it.”

NEVER JUDGE A BACHY BOOK

While Bianca reveals that more times than not there was camaraderie between the women, she notes she did come into the show having some preconceived notions about what reality TV and some of the ladies would be like.

“I definitely remember thinking… like when I first saw Gera on the red carpet, I was like, ‘Oh god, here we go,’ you know like the Gucci, the Louis Vuitton and the big lips. I was like, ‘She’s going to be a wanker, I’m not going to like her,’ but we’ve become besties,” she says. “She’s the most down to earth, lovely, funny human.

“It just goes to show you can’t judge a book by its cover and I think they’ve cast [this show] really well, because while the ladies are all stunning and funny, some of them have such interesting and heartbreaking backstories.

“Stories of IVF, miscarriages, divorces, deaths – and they lay it all bare on the show. There was such a vulnerability to everyone, which I absolutely loved. It’s actually so brave to put yourself out there.”

The media personality reveals that one lady goes “rogue” on the show after the ladies make a pact, leading to a huge “twist” (Credit: Channel Nine)

BARING IT ALL

Straight-shooter Bianca, who has worked in the media industry for nearly 30 years, has never shied away from baring her soul on the airwaves, but even she was surprised at how fast she let her guard down on the show.

“These shows are so clever, I think we all went in going, ‘I’m not going to mention that, I’m going to be strong,’ and then somehow as you’re on the journey, you just end up telling your stories, and people want to see that, they want to go, ‘God, if she can get through two divorces, I can too.’”

Bianca has worked in radio for nearly 30 years. (Credit: Supplied)

That refreshing candidness and relatability is why fans had already labelled Bianca a firm favourite from the very first episode, particularly after her chaotic and memorable first meeting with Bear.

“Oh, I was so, so nervous in the limo,” she remembers of her first night at mansion. “I’ve interviewed some of the most famous people in the world – Madonna, Pink, Michael Buble – and this was just a dude, a regular dude, but I was just so nervous.”

She laughs, “I literally emptied out an entire bottle of [natural anti-anxiety reliever] Rescue Remedy spray in my mouth in the car. People thought I was spraying breath spray… it wasn’t.

“I was also right in the throngs of perimenopause. Half my luggage was supplements, so that didn’t help either.”

Bianca says she had never felt so nervous meeting Bear on the first night. (Credit: Channel Nine)

