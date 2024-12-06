Alecia Beth Moore Hart, AKA Pink, is known and loved in Australia for her hit songs, incredible voice, and her jaw-dropping stage performances.

Pink has been married to her husband, former motocross competitor, Carey Hart, for 18 years. But as she has candidly admitted, it hasn’t always been easy.

After meeting while in their twenties at the Summer X Games in 2001, Pink and Carey dated for a few years before they officially tied the knot in 2006.

But it certainly hasn’t always been smooth sailing for the couple. In fact, they separated and filed for divorce in 2008 after just two years of marriage.

At the time, Pink’s publicist told PEOPLE, “Pink and Carey Hart have separated. This decision was made by best friends with a huge amount of love and respect for one another. While the marriage is over, their friendship has never been stronger.”

However, the pair reconciled in 2009 after working to rebuild their relationship, and the couple have since welcomed two kids together: a 12-year-old daughter, Willow Sage Hart, and a 7-year-old son, Jameson Moon Hart.

Pink and Carey Hart share two children: Willow and Jameson. (Credit: (Getty)

The 44-year-old singer has been refreshingly open and honest about her marriage and has talked about how tough marriage can be, emphasising that the couple has experienced both highlights and struggles together.

Pink and Carey celebrated their 18th wedding anniversary on 7 January 2024, and Pink opened up about their relationship in a candid and relatable Instagram tribute to her husband.

“Love is a lifetime of coming back to the table,” she began.

“We almost didn’t make it to this one, well a couple of them, if I’m being honest. When I met you, 22 years ago, I just wanted someone that wouldn’t lie to me. I didn’t have a clue about commitment, building a life together, intimacy, trust. It’s f****ing hard.

“But man if I’m not humbled by the surprise of loyalty, history, forgiveness, and resilience. How love rearranges itself and reappears after an empty night or five. I’m proud we made it to the other side of this year. I wear our scars proudly. You are my stubborn, beautiful, immovable rock.

“The family we’ve built and the stories we have weaved together and the memories we continue to make are worth more than a thousand million awards that anyone could give me. I love you and I love us. #18years #improudofyou #family.”

Pink and Carey were married on 7 January 2006. (Credit: (Getty)

Pink has previously credited therapy as the reason she is still married to Carey, explaining that therapy helps them communicate as they metaphorically speak different languages.

When the pair celebrated their 15-year anniversary in 2021, Pink once again spoke candidly about her marriage and how her and Carey have evolved as individuals as well as a couple.

“We’ve really grown up together. When you first get together, you look at that person as your entire world. One person can’t be your entire world. You have to have your own passions, your own friends, your own time to yourself. I used to be super needy. Now we expect less of each other, and that allows us to give each other more somehow.”

Pink and Carey celebrated their 18-year anniversary in 2024. (Credit: (Getty)

Overall, it is certainly clear that Pink and Carey are dedicated to staying together, no matter the trials and tribulations the couple face in their marriage.

