‘Worth putting on television’: Farmer Wants A Wife star defends show after cancellation rumours

Farmer Wants A Wife star Ally Horsburgh has hit back at cancellation rumours, insisting the show still has a place on Aussie screens.

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The reality dating series was thrown into doubt after multiple outlets reported it had been axed, though Seven quickly moved to shut down the speculation.

In a short statement to TV Blackbox, Seven’s Managing Director of Television and Streaming, Angus Ross, said: “The show has not been cancelled. Seven will produce the next series of Farmer Wants A Wife in 2027.”

(Credit: Seven)

Now, Ally, who was chosen by Farmer Dylan on the 2026 season before the pair split, tells Woman’s Day she doesn’t believe the show needs to be rested.

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“If the question is whether the show needs a break, my answer is no,” she says. “I believe love is always worth putting on television.”

Ally says the show offers something rare for everyday Aussies.

“There aren’t many shows left that give everyday Australians a genuine opportunity to meet someone and potentially change the course of the lives. That’s what makes Farmer Wants A Wife different.”

Having been part of the show, she says she’s seen first-hand what happens beyond the cameras.

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“Behind all the cameras and television drama are real people, real farmers and real Australians who are putting themselves out there in the hope of finding someone to share their life with.”

(Credit: Seven)

Ally on the Farmer Wants A Wife success rate

The show has faced questions over its recent success rate, but Ally doesn’t think the answer lies in changing the format.

“I think the biggest thing to remember when talking about success rates is that love is always a gamble,” she says. “Whether you meet someone on a television show, through friends, online, or completely by chance, there are no guarantees.”

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She added: “We all love a fairy tale, and there’s something beautiful about watching two people find each other, but a fairy tale doesn’t necessarily guarantee a lifetime of love. Relationships still require work, compromise, timing and choosing each other long after the excitement of meeting has passed.”

“I don’t think the answer is necessarily about changing the show to guarantee more successful relationships. You can’t manufacture love, and you certainly can’t guarantee it.

“What you can do is create an environment where genuine connections have a chance to happen, and then let people take that risk for themselves once the cameras stop rolling.”

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Ally’s advice for hopefuls applying for Farmer Wants A Wife 2027

With applications now open for 2027, Ally says she’s had women reaching out for advice about signing up, and her answer is always the same: “Why not?”

“You don’t need to have everything figured out, and you certainly don’t need to be perfect. You just need to be open to meeting someone and willing to take a risk for love.”

She’d also love to see more farmers take the leap.

“It’s easy to think ‘That show isn’t for someone like me’, or be nervous about putting yourself out there. But you really don’t know what’s waiting for you unless you take the chance.

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“For both farmers and ladies I say put your hand up, take the leap and give yourself the opportunity to meet someone you might never otherwise cross paths with. Your person could be out there waiting for you, and you’ll never know unless you take the chance.”

(Credit: Instagram)

What it’s really like behind the scenes on Farmer Wants A Wife

Ally also had high praise for the production team and crew behind the show.

“The production team and crew were amazing, they were there for us in every aspect,” she says. “As a participant, you’re putting yourself in a very vulnerable position. You’re opening up your life, your emotions and your heart to strangers and to an audience. Knowing there’s a team around you who genuinely cares about you, your story and your experience makes such a difference.”

While reality TV can have a tough reputation, she says that wasn’t her experience.

“People see what happens in front of the camera, but having lived it, I can tell you that so much of what makes the show special happens behind it”.

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