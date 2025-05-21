Brand logo of Woman's Day Brand logo of TV WEEK Brand logo of Now to Love Brand logo of Take 5 Brand logo of Prizes To Love
  •  
Advertisement
Home Entertainment Farmer Wants A Wife

All the behind the scenes snaps the ladies of Farmer Wants A Wife 2025 have shared this season

What really happens behind closed doors!
Brand logo of Woman's Day
annabel lane
Loading the player...

The romance might be blooming on-screen, but the real fun is happening behind the scenes!

Advertisement

With ladies already forming friendships and BTS moments being shared by past contestants, we get to see the show in an uncut version.

As this season of Farmer Wants a Wife heats up, the ladies are taking to social media to share all the laughs, glam moments, and countryside chaos you didn’t see on TV.

From sunset selfies to cheeky group shots, here’s a look at all the candid snaps giving fans a backstage pass to farm life.

(Credit: Instagram)

Farm friendships

Although these women are pitted against one another, essentially battling it out to win their Farmer’s heart, there have been numerous friendships formed over the season.

Many of the girls have shared BTS snaps from group dates where they’ve taken a minute to pose!

//platform.instagram.com/en_US/embeds.js

Chelsea, who was battling for Corey’s heart but sadly was eliminated last week, has shared some fun videos on her Instagram from the friendships she has formed over the season.

“Well, my journey to find love on FWAW has come to an end. Although I may not have walked away with a farmer, I walked away with life long friendships and memories that I will cherish for a lifetime 👩🏼‍🌾 🫶🏼,” Chelsea wrote.

“This experience has been one of the most scariest, funnest, craziest and emotionally draining experiences I have ever done. I’ve walked away learning so much more about myself and the kind of love I want and deserve.

“I am so grateful for all the girls that I got to share this journey to find love with, my heart is so so full. 🥹 Thank you for all the love and support throughout this crazy adventure of mine, and let’s see where my next chapter takes me hehe 🩷 #FWAW

(Credit: Instagram)

Group selfies

Corey’s ladies became incredibly close, sharing lots of snaps!

(Credit: Instagram)

Farm sunsets

Beautiful farm sunsets.

(Credit: Instagram)

Pool nights

Whilst we see a lot of the magic on screen, we miss out on the fun games and BTS action.

Advertisement
(Credit: Instagram)

Cozy movie nights

The ultimate sleepover club, Corey with three of his ladies.

(Credit: Instagram)

Pub visits

Visits to the pub in between filming.

(Credit: Instagram)

Sophie Trethowan on her experience

Sophie shared exclusively with Woman’s Day her experience living on the farm and the friendships that she made.

On her friendships that she made: “You’re in the Hunter Valley for quite a few days and you get to know some of the girls really well as you’re all staying in the same accommodation together in the Hunter Valley.”

BTS on dates: “It’s a very unnatural dating experience, however, as you don’t actually get to spend that much one-on-one time with the farmer on those solo dates and it’s not just you and the farmer on those dates either.

“You’ve got your camera crew, your sound crew and your producers all watching on, so it’s definitely not your typical dating scene. It can be really hard to calm those nerves and just be yourself on those dates.”

(Credit: Instagram)

More group selfies

Emma, who was one of Farmer Thomas’ girls who was sadly eliminated, has also shared some fun snaps of the memories and friendships that she made on the farm.

“I didn’t have a bad experience overall personally, I am fully healed regarding my rejection from Tom. We have all been rejected in some form however, there is good in the bad, it’s called yin and yang.

“The good in this experience was the farm, the girls, getting to fly over east and make the most of the experience. I have no regrets,” she wrote.

Advertisement
(Credit: Instagram)

Feeding time

The girls showed they got their hands dirty on the farm, feeding the animals in the rain.

(Credit: Instagram)

More selfies!

Travelling around the farm in style.

(Credit: Instagram)

Rodeo BTS

Yee haw! Rodeo time.

Advertisement
annabel lane
Annabel Lane

After studying a Bachelor of Communications and Media, majoring in Journalism at The University of Wollongong, Annabel began her career in media in 2022. She is currently a digital content producer for Woman's Day. When she's not covering the latest entertainment news, she can be found at the beach, nestled up reading or binge watching her favourite reality tv show

Related stories

Advertisement
Advertisement