The romance might be blooming on-screen, but the real fun is happening behind the scenes!
With ladies already forming friendships and BTS moments being shared by past contestants, we get to see the show in an uncut version.
As this season of Farmer Wants a Wife heats up, the ladies are taking to social media to share all the laughs, glam moments, and countryside chaos you didn’t see on TV.
From sunset selfies to cheeky group shots, here’s a look at all the candid snaps giving fans a backstage pass to farm life.
Farm friendships
Although these women are pitted against one another, essentially battling it out to win their Farmer’s heart, there have been numerous friendships formed over the season.
Many of the girls have shared BTS snaps from group dates where they’ve taken a minute to pose!
Chelsea, who was battling for Corey’s heart but sadly was eliminated last week, has shared some fun videos on her Instagram from the friendships she has formed over the season.
“Well, my journey to find love on FWAW has come to an end. Although I may not have walked away with a farmer, I walked away with life long friendships and memories that I will cherish for a lifetime 👩🏼🌾 🫶🏼,” Chelsea wrote.
“This experience has been one of the most scariest, funnest, craziest and emotionally draining experiences I have ever done. I’ve walked away learning so much more about myself and the kind of love I want and deserve.
“I am so grateful for all the girls that I got to share this journey to find love with, my heart is so so full. 🥹 Thank you for all the love and support throughout this crazy adventure of mine, and let’s see where my next chapter takes me hehe #FWAW“
Group selfies
Corey’s ladies became incredibly close, sharing lots of snaps!
Farm sunsets
Beautiful farm sunsets.
Pool nights
Whilst we see a lot of the magic on screen, we miss out on the fun games and BTS action.
Cozy movie nights
The ultimate sleepover club, Corey with three of his ladies.
Pub visits
Visits to the pub in between filming.
Sophie Trethowan on her experience
Sophie shared exclusively with Woman’s Day her experience living on the farm and the friendships that she made.
On her friendships that she made: “You’re in the Hunter Valley for quite a few days and you get to know some of the girls really well as you’re all staying in the same accommodation together in the Hunter Valley.”
BTS on dates: “It’s a very unnatural dating experience, however, as you don’t actually get to spend that much one-on-one time with the farmer on those solo dates and it’s not just you and the farmer on those dates either.
“You’ve got your camera crew, your sound crew and your producers all watching on, so it’s definitely not your typical dating scene. It can be really hard to calm those nerves and just be yourself on those dates.”
More group selfies
Emma, who was one of Farmer Thomas’ girls who was sadly eliminated, has also shared some fun snaps of the memories and friendships that she made on the farm.
“I didn’t have a bad experience overall personally, I am fully healed regarding my rejection from Tom. We have all been rejected in some form however, there is good in the bad, it’s called yin and yang.
“The good in this experience was the farm, the girls, getting to fly over east and make the most of the experience. I have no regrets,” she wrote.
Feeding time
The girls showed they got their hands dirty on the farm, feeding the animals in the rain.
More selfies!
Travelling around the farm in style.
Rodeo BTS
Yee haw! Rodeo time.