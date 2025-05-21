Although these women are pitted against one another, essentially battling it out to win their Farmer’s heart, there have been numerous friendships formed over the season.

Many of the girls have shared BTS snaps from group dates where they’ve taken a minute to pose!

Chelsea, who was battling for Corey’s heart but sadly was eliminated last week, has shared some fun videos on her Instagram from the friendships she has formed over the season.

“Well, my journey to find love on FWAW has come to an end. Although I may not have walked away with a farmer, I walked away with life long friendships and memories that I will cherish for a lifetime 👩🏼‍🌾 🫶🏼,” Chelsea wrote.

“This experience has been one of the most scariest, funnest, craziest and emotionally draining experiences I have ever done. I’ve walked away learning so much more about myself and the kind of love I want and deserve.

“I am so grateful for all the girls that I got to share this journey to find love with, my heart is so so full. 🥹 Thank you for all the love and support throughout this crazy adventure of mine, and let’s see where my next chapter takes me hehe 🩷 #FWAW“