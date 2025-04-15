One of the most successful reality dating series in Australia, Farmer Wants A Wife has returned for an epic 2025 season, with Farmer Corey hoping to find his soulmate.

Advertisement

The 24-year-old wears his heart on his sleeve, hoping to get a kick start on the fifth generation of farmers.

(Credit: Seven)

Farmer Corey is the ultimate family man, hoping to expand his family with a woman who is fun-loving, caring, kind, genuine and down-to-earth.

“Someone who is supportive, understanding and willing to take an interest in what I do and what happens on the farm. I want a partner who wants to have a family and puts family first,” he confessed in a Channel Seven statement.

Advertisement

“Loyalty is important to me, too. Physical touch is probably my first love language, but I also really love to show a girl how I feel through actions.”

(Credit: Seven)

Describing himself a “larrikin”, Farmer Corey is always keen to have a good night with his friends, attending country music festivals, camping, and playing sports.

“I’m a simple man though; it doesn’t take much to make me happy. It’s the little things in life, like a good beer and an open fire,” he said.

Advertisement

While FWAW viewers may question why a young farmer is looking for a wife, Farmer Corey assures he’s “mature” for his age.

“I’m emotionally intelligent and I’m honestly ready for marriage, kids and the whole deal with the right person,” he said.

(Credit: Seven)

“I’m not afraid to speak about my emotions or to talk about love. I think it’s probably rare to find a 24-year-old country bloke who isn’t afraid to do that.”

Advertisement

On FWAW, Farmer Corey will be introduced to eight ladies. But only five contestants will have the opportunity to return to his Mix cropped farm located in Biloela, Queensland.

If the FWAW-Gods are on Corey’s side, he hopes to marry his “beautiful wife” and be “settled down with a couple of kids running around” in five years.

Sign up for our newsletter Sign up to receive the TV WEEK e-Newsletter and offers we choose to share with you straight to your inbox sign up By joining, you agree to our Privacy Policy & Terms of Use About your privacy Are Media Pty Limited collects your personal information through this site to process registrations, send out newsletters, communicate offers, discounts, competitions, or surveys, and to provide you with targeted advertising based on your online activities. Our Privacy Policy contains information on how you can access or correct your personal information, which entities we may disclose your personal information to (including overseas recipients), how to opt out of targeted advertising, and how to lodge a complaint.