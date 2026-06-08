From proposals to accidental run ins: Woman’s Day readers share their heartwarming John Farnham stories

There are pop stars, and then there is John Farnham.

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For decades, “The Voice” hasn’t just been the soundtrack to everyday Australians’ lives, he has been a part of their families. From the high-energy Sadie days to the anthemic highs of Whispering Jack, Johnny Farnham has provided the backdrop to our nation’s most cherished memories.

After a recent Woman’s Day article about John earlier this year (after he was pictured with old friend Denise Drysdale), the Woman’s Day community shared their personal encounters with the Aussie music legend.

The photo with Denise that sparked a recent outpouring of love. (Credit: Instagram)

It’s not surprising there was an absolute outpouring of love, proving that no matter how big the stage, John Farnham has always had a heart big enough for every single fan.

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Here are some of our favourite, never-before-told stories from the people who love John Farnham the most: you!

John Farnham. (Credit: Getty)

The proposal with the rockstar blessing

For one reader, a milestone romantic evening was made forever unforgettable thanks to a surprise cameo from John himself.

“On the night my hubby proposed to me in Townsville back in 1996, John was playing at the entertainment centre and staying at the casino,” she shares. “We’d been for a fancy dinner and he’d proposed. As we were leaving, one of the security guys came through saying if we waited for about two minutes, Johnny Farnham would be coming through!

“True to his word, along he came with a small group. He actually stopped, chatted, and asked what we’d been up to that night, meaning he was the very first person to congratulate us! My hubby always joked that John stole his thunder, but I absolutely loved it. Such a genuine, lovely guy.”

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A warm welcome to a new home

For many, John Farnham’s music was the ultimate Aussie welcome. One reader shares how John helped her family plant roots in Australia:

“My mother first met John when she worked at Myer back in the 1970s. John, you are very much a part of my early years as a new immigrant to Australia, and you are so incredibly loved in this household. You have given every single one of us a voice. We continue to sing along today… we might just be the backup singers now, but your heart is in every single beat.”

Sharing laughs with a legend

Before he was filling stadiums, John was the ultimate entertainer who loved a laugh, especially alongside his good mate Denise Drysdale.

“Many years ago, I was working with Singapore Airlines in Melbourne, and we had John and Denise [Drysdale] entertaining us during our Chinese New Year celebrations,” recalls another reader. “They were absolutely fantastic, not only on stage, but sitting at the tables with us afterwards. They had everyone in stitches the whole time. What a pair of absolute superstars!”

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John Farnham pictured with his son, Rob. (Credit: Instagram)

A swept-off-your-feet encounter

When you’re rushing to a waiting limousine, it’s easy to ignore the crowd. But that just isn’t John’s style, even when he accidentally causes a bit of a collision!

“I met him coming out of a theatre back door in Melbourne many years ago,” a reader reminisces. “He smashed right into me heading for his limousine! He immediately stopped, grabbed me, and said sorry. Then he kissed my cheek, straightened me up, said good night, and jumped in his limo and was off into the night.”

The ultimate chef’s souvenir

When you’re an international superstar, it’s easy to rush through the crowds. But as one reader learned in 1988, John always made time for the people working behind the scenes.

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“I met him at the opening of the Sheraton Mirage in Port Douglas,” a reader shares. “I was working as a chef there at the time. I still have the chef’s hat that he signed for me with absolutely no hesitation. An absolute legend.”

From an empty pub to pack-out stadiums

True showmanship is performing just as hard for 25 people as you would for 25,000. One dedicated fan remembers seeing John right on the cusp of his massive 1980s resurgence:

“Many years ago, my wife and I saw him play at the Enfield Boulevarde Hotel. This was the era of the John Farnham Band, just before he joined the Little River Band. It was a Wednesday night, and the rugby league Amco Cup was playing on TV. There were only about 25 people in the room to watch him and the band do their thing,” they said.

“I can honestly say, having seen him live on quite a few occasions since then, the effort, energy, presence, and pure showmanship he exhibited that night to a handful of people was exactly what millions of Australians would later witness. He gave it his all.”

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John Farnham performing in 2019. (Credit: Getty)

A bright spot on our screens

For so many Australians, Saturday nights weren’t complete without a certain familiar, smiling face lighting up the television.

“I always remember John being on Hey Hey It’s Saturday,” says a reader. “He was always so genuinely excited and happy to be there. Just a truly nice guy! An amazing voice, and we are all just so grateful he is still with us. That’s the most important thing.”

Through the highs and the lows, John Farnham remains a beacon of the Aussie spirit.

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With thanks to Woman’s Day readers for sharing their stories.

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