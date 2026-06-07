Single, anxious and splashing cash: Why “lonely” Keith Urban has friends worried

Nicole Kidman has owned every red carpet she’s walked since their split, but a lone Keith Urban looked decidedly anxious posing at the Academy of Country Music Awards in Las Vegas.

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It was Keith’s first major event since splitting from his wife of 19 years, and insiders say his nervous appearance reflects a man who’s still trying to navigate this new chapter of single life at 58.

“It was pretty obvious Keith was anxious about flying solo,” an Urban insider tells.

“He knew he was going to be facing off the press for the first time since the divorce and he didn’t look comfortable at all.

“His smile didn’t meet his eyes this time – it’s clear he was a little lost without his former ‘other half’.”

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And as Keith reportedly grapples with feelings of isolation, a source reveals he’s working on self-improvement, of the physical kind.

Keith splashed some cash on his own recording studio in Nashville. (Image: Instagram)

NICOLE’S SHADOW

“Keith has always been a huge metro-sexual. He loves getting pampered at the spa, getting massages, getting his hair highlighted, his nails done, and now at this stage in life he’s also very big into treatments to tighten his skin,” the insider claims.

“He just dropped a small fortune… to get ready for his tour and all the promo.”

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The country crooner has also splashed cash on a Nashville studio known as The Tracking Room, which he restored and renamed The Sound.

While the exact figure of the refurbishments is not known, the place was listed for $5.6 million in 2024.

“I just like hanging out in here,” Keith says of the music-making space. “I’m in heaven.”

Even before his bachelor era, the four-time Grammy winner was known for his retail therapy.

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He owns more than 100 guitars, many of which are prized and valuable vintage instruments.

He inherited his love of cars from his dad. (Image: Supplied)

Then there’s his collection of fast, flashy cars, including a $556,000 Rolls-Royce, a 1969 Ford Mustang worth $223,000 and a $3.8 million Bugatti Veyron.

“I inherited my love of cars from my dad,” Keith says.

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“For me they symbolise freedom, independence, adventure.”

Along with trying to figure out his new identity, Keith is said to be dealing with more private family struggles stemming from his divorce from Nicole, 58.

His daughters, Sunday Rose, 17, and Faith Margaret,15, are at odds over their parents’ split, and the youngest is struggling.

“Faith was always a bit of a daddy’s girl and she’s missing him,” the source says.

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“She doesn’t like conflict and feeling like she has to take sides. She’s confused by how two people can go from being loving and supportive to being strangers.”

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