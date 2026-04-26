MasterChef Australia: Everyone who has been eliminated from the competition so far

The MasterChef Australia kitchen is filled with talented home cooks dreaming of the prize and the coveted title. But sadly, only one contestant can make it through all the mystery boxes and pressure cooks to be crowned the MasterChef winner for 2026.

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Along with watching the contestant’s culinary journeys, this season is set to be a good one. Judges Poh Ling Yeow, Andy Allen, Sofia Levin and Jean-Christophe Novelli have returned to bring us their signature flavours of expertise, humour and compassion.

Plus, this season features an incredible list of celebrity guests, including Meghan Markle, Jimmy Barnes and Maggie Beer — just to name a few — and promises to lift the standard of excellence in the kitchen to higher levels than we’ve ever seen before.

Exciting, don’t you think?

Without further ado, here’s everyone who has been eliminated from MasterChef Australia so far.

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Who has been eliminated from MasterChef Australia so far?

In the opening week of the beloved cooking competition, we saw the Top 40 contestants be sliced and diced down to the Top 24.

Now, with the contestants wearing their crisp white aprons, the competition is well and truly heating up as they compete for the $250,000 AUD prize.

Meet your top 24! (Image: 10)

While more eliminations will be taking place this week, it’s worth noting that Casper has become the first contestant to receive a shiny immunity pin to place on his apron so far.

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You can tune into MasterChef Australia on 10 or 10Play.

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