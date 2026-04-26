Andy Allen opens up about fatherhood, Jock Zonfrillo and finding happiness again

Chef and MasterChef Australia judge Andy Allen wasn’t sure how he would move forward after the sudden loss of his best friend and TV colleague Jock Zonfrillo. But, as time has passed – and with some major life milestones behind him – Andy says he’s finally found his groove again.

“I’ve been the happiest that I’ve ever been over this past nine-month period, with Alex being pregnant,” Andy, 37, tells TV WEEK. “Our bond has gone to a new level. As much as I love what I’m doing with the restaurants, Travla [his line of beer] and my career, it really does put into perspective what’s important – and the most important thing I can be is a father and a supportive partner for my wife.”

With his first-born baby having just arrived, Andy admits the moment has also been bittersweet – knowing Jock isn’t here to share it with him.

“That part makes me sad,” Andy says. “I wish that he was around to see me being a father. I took so much from seeing him as a beautiful father and husband, so there is sadness there.

“And seeing him go about filming with his kids, because it is such a gruelling schedule… he always found time to switch off and just be a dad. That was his most important role in life and being a really good husband to Loz. Those are lessons that I learnt from him.”

Andy with his best friend and TV colleague, Jock. (Credit: Instagram)

Since winning MasterChef in 2012, Maitland-born Andy has built a stellar career, launching restaurants and his own beer. His latest venture – opening Three Blue Ducks in the Southern Highlands of New South Wales – is one he describes as a personal highlight.

“It is a bit of a dream project that we’ve got going on down here,” he says. “Being on 600 acres of farmland and opening a bakery, a restaurant and a café on the same property… It’s a big one, but it’s such an exciting thing.”

The move has also brought him closer to some high-profile neighbours, including Aussie music legend and MasterChef guest judge Jimmy Barnes.

Andy and Jimmy, mates on-and-off screen. (Credit: 10)

“I’ve been lucky enough to meet Jimmy and Jane a few times,” Andy says. “They’re so beautiful in how they go about their food. They have a beautiful kitchen garden down at their place. And now we’re right near their house!”

Back in the MasterChef kitchen, Andy says he’s finally found his rhythm as a judge – he’s now in his seventh season – and is loving the dynamic with his new-ish co-judges, Poh Ling Yeow, Jean-Christophe Novelli and Sofia Levin.

“When Jock, Melissa [Leong] and I took the reins, we were all fresh at it; we all had to figure it out ourselves,” he recalls. “Now that we’ve got Jean-Christophe, Sofia and Poh, it was kind of natural that I took on a bit of a leadership role.

Sofia, Andy, Poh and Jean-Christophe are now a well-seasoned team. (Credit: 10)

“It was a natural transition for me to want to help the guys out because I know first-hand how it feels to walk into something like that. It’s a big role.

“But, this year especially, the other three judges, they’re pros now…

“It’s a new stride, it’s been amazing for all four of us.”

MasterChef Australia airs Monday to Wednesday at 7.30pm and Sunday, 7pm on 10 and 10Play.