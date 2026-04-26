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Andy Allen opens up about fatherhood, Jock Zonfrillo and finding happiness again

"I'm the happiest I've ever been."
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Lucy Croke Profile
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Chef and MasterChef Australia judge Andy Allen wasn’t sure how he would move forward after the sudden loss of his best friend and TV colleague Jock Zonfrillo. But, as time has passed – and with some major life milestones behind him – Andy says he’s finally found his groove again.

“I’ve been the happiest that I’ve ever been over this past nine-month period, with Alex being pregnant,” Andy, 37, tells TV WEEK. “Our bond has gone to a new level. As much as I love what I’m doing with the restaurants, Travla [his line of beer] and my career, it really does put into perspective what’s important – and the most important thing I can be is a father and a supportive partner for my wife.”

With his first-born baby having just arrived, Andy admits the moment has also been bittersweet – knowing Jock isn’t here to share it with him.

“That part makes me sad,” Andy says. “I wish that he was around to see me being a father. I took so much from seeing him as a beautiful father and husband, so there is sadness there.

“And seeing him go about filming with his kids, because it is such a gruelling schedule… he always found time to switch off and just be a dad. That was his most important role in life and being a really good husband to Loz. Those are lessons that I learnt from him.”

Andy Allen and Jock Zonfrillo both wearing all white in sun lounges holding parasols.
Andy with his best friend and TV colleague, Jock. (Credit: Instagram)

Since winning MasterChef in 2012, Maitland-born Andy has built a stellar career, launching restaurants and his own beer. His latest venture – opening Three Blue Ducks in the Southern Highlands of New South Wales – is one he describes as a personal highlight.

“It is a bit of a dream project that we’ve got going on down here,” he says. “Being on 600 acres of farmland and opening a bakery, a restaurant and a café on the same property… It’s a big one, but it’s such an exciting thing.”

The move has also brought him closer to some high-profile neighbours, including Aussie music legend and MasterChef guest judge Jimmy Barnes.

Andy Allen standing with Jimmy Barnes in the MasterChef Australia kitchen.
Andy and Jimmy, mates on-and-off screen. (Credit: 10)

“I’ve been lucky enough to meet Jimmy and Jane a few times,” Andy says. “They’re so beautiful in how they go about their food. They have a beautiful kitchen garden down at their place. And now we’re right near their house!”

Back in the MasterChef kitchen, Andy says he’s finally found his rhythm as a judge – he’s now in his seventh season – and is loving the dynamic with his new-ish co-judges, Poh Ling Yeow, Jean-Christophe Novelli and Sofia Levin.

“When Jock, Melissa [Leong] and I took the reins, we were all fresh at it; we all had to figure it out ourselves,” he recalls. “Now that we’ve got Jean-Christophe, Sofia and Poh, it was kind of natural that I took on a bit of a leadership role. 

Sofia Levin, Andy Allen, Poh Ling Yeow and Jean-Christophe Novelli in the MasterChef kitchen.
Sofia, Andy, Poh and Jean-Christophe are now a well-seasoned team. (Credit: 10)

“It was a natural transition for me to want to help the guys out because I know first-hand how it feels to walk into something like that. It’s a big role.

“But, this year especially, the other three judges, they’re pros now…

“It’s a new stride, it’s been amazing for all four of us.”

MasterChef Australia airs Monday to Wednesday at 7.30pm and Sunday, 7pm on 10 and 10Play.

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Lucy Croke
Profile Lucy Croke

Lucy completed a Bachelor of Journalism majoring in Content Marketing from the University of Canberra in 2019. Having been bit with the travel bug from an early age, Lucy took any opportunity for an overseas exchange even studying brand marketing in Mexico City and jetting off to Florence, Italy to immerse herself in a fashion and events management course. Since then, Lucy has worked on lifestyle, music, and entertainment magazines, chatting to everyone from music icons like Anton Newcombe from the Brian Jonestown Massacre to hanging on the set of Lego Masters with funnyman Hamish Blake and knows just where to find Sydney’s best aperitivo hour. Being TV WEEK's go to reality and streaming writer, Lucy is an encyclopedia of Married at First Sight and Real Housewives knowledge, and if you want to know the best crime documentaries on Netflix, she’s your girl. With a keen interest in reading and learning new social media skills, Lucy is constantly in the know of all things trending in the entertainment and real-life world for print and digital platforms.

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