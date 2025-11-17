MasterChef’s Andy Allen and his wife Alex are cooking up their best dish yet — a baby!

A huge congratulations is in order for MasterChef star Andy Allen and his wife Alex who just announced that they’re expecting a baby!

The couple took to Instagram on Monday afternoon to share the happy news.

“We’ve been cooking up something pretty special,” wrote Alex, alongside some gorgeous pictures of the couple at one of Andy’s Three Blue Ducks venues.

“Welcoming a little duckling in April!”

It wasn’t long before the pair’s comment sections were filled with congratulations and well wishes from their friends and loved ones.

“Oh you are in for such a treat,” wrote Julie Goodwin.

“Eeeeep this is amazing news,” said Poh Ling Yeow. “Congrats you guys!”

“So so exciting! Congratulations” said MasterChef winner Laura Sharrad.

The happy couple are excited for their next step! (Image: Andy Allen / Instagram)

The baby news comes after Andy told The Daily Telegraph back in June how he was hoping to start a family soon.

“My family and my wife [are very important]. I’m hoping one day I’ll have a family of my own with Alex, which will be nice,” he said.

Andy and Alex met in 2012, just after Andy won MasterChef.

Speaking to TV WEEK back in 2020, he reflected on the moment they started chatting at a party.

“When we met, she had no idea who I was,” he said.

“We were both at a party just after I won and a few people were talking about it. She kept saying, ‘You won MasterChef?’ She thought it was a joke.”

But it wasn’t until a few years later that the couple got together officially.

Then, after four years of dating, Andy proposed to her while they were on holiday in New Zealand.

They tied the knot in October 2022, and now, their little family is growing.

Congratulations to the wonderful couple!

