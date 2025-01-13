Aussie celebrity chef, Curtis Stone was initially opposed to the idea of being set up on a blind date.

Looking back now the 49-year-old wouldn’t change a thing, having met his now-wife Lindsay Price.

Whilst the chef was ready to impress arriving 15 minutes early to their first date, Lindsay showed up 45 minutes late. Despite this, the pair knew they were meant to be.

Read on for everything we know about the Aussie chef’s wife, Lindsay Price.

(Credit: Getty)

WHO IS LINDSAY PRICE STONE?

The 48-year-old American actress is best known for her roles as Janet Sosna on Beverly Hills 90210 and as Victory Ford on Lipstick Jungle.

Lindsay also is known for her work on soap operas, The Bold and the Beautiful and All My Children.

The actress also starred in various commercials starting out before her on-screen appearances in 1989.

Prior to her marriage to Curtis in 2013, Lindsay was married to television producer and director Shawn Piller in 2004, who were later divorced in 2007.

(Credit: Getty)

HOW DID CURTIS AND LINDSAY STONE MEET?

Curtis Stone was initially opposed to the idea of going on a blind date as it “felt a bit awkward.”

“A friend of ours had been badgering us for a while to meet each other and I wasn’t super interested,” the Aussie chef told 9Honey in 2018.

After seeing a photo of Lindsay, Curtis commented, “(He) was like ‘I’ll go on that blind date.'”

(Credit: Getty)

DOES CURTIS STONE AND LINDSAY PRICE HAVE CHILDREN?

Two years after meeting in 2009, the couple welcomed their first son, Hudson.

A year after, the pair got engaged whilst in Naples.

In 2013, Curtis and Lindsay got married at the five-star Hilton Sa Torre Mallorca resort in Spain, with the chef even making their wedding cake!

“I made our wedding cake, a carrot cake. In the States they don’t do the fruit cake as much as we do in Oz, so it’s common to find a chocolate cake for a wedding cake or whatever the bride and groom are sort of into,” Curtis shared to 9Honey.

A year later in 2014, the couple welcomed their second son, Emerson.

Recently in September of 2023, a few months after their 10 year anniversary, Curtis and Lindsay renewed their vows at the same chapel in Majorca where they were married.

“10 years down. Forever to go. Renewing our vows on the same island (Majorca) that we got married on with both of our boys was unreal. Look at the world of memories we’ve created so far baby. Here’s to many more,” Curtis shared on his Instagram.

Lindsay also took to Instagram with a heartfelt post and the caption, “Do you mommy take you daddy…. 10 years ago on this island we said I do. And this little house just happened to have a little chapel. So we just had to celebrate by doing it all over again.”

