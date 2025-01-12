They’ve had a troublesome couple of years after their former nanny sued them for alleged mistreatment, and the emotional toll the legal drama has taken on Curtis Stone and his wife Lindsay Price was made very clear as they attempted to enjoy a day out recently.

The couple, who are based in Los Angeles but returned to Australia for the Christmas holidays, looked strained as they picnicked with their sons Hudson, 13, and Emerson, 10, at a Melbourne park in early January.

Curtis Stone and Lindsay Price looked tense as they attempted to have a nice family day out in the park. (Credit: Media Mode)

The pair were spotted engaging in a tense conversation, and in one instance, Lindsay, 48, appeared to talk to her celebrity chef husband, 49, sternly, and was seen animatedly using her hands to prove a point.

The sighting is in stark contrast to the usually loved-up pair we’re used to seeing, however, a cryptic post Lindsay shared to social media at the time hints the couple could be going through a difficult period.

In the Instagram post, the American actress wrote to her 182,000 followers that “2024 was no picnic”, prompting fans to express their concern.

And while Lindsay didn’t divulge anything further, it could be safe to assume it was alluding to the couple’s recent legal stoush with their former nanny Melissa Talley, who in 2023 accused Curtis of treating her “maliciously” and claims he “harassed” her when she approached him about her pay concerns.

In one instance, Lindsay was seen animatedly using her hands to prove a point. (Credit: Media Mode)

She was seeking more than $40,000 in damages.

Curtis vehemently denied the allegations; however the trial never made it to court after both parties agreed to enter into arbitration.

