Think you’ve already seen pressure in the MasterChef kitchen? Think again. The iconic cooking competition is back with a twist. This time, it’s the best of the best who are trying for another shot at glory in MasterChef Australia: Back To Win.

The heat is on and, to cope with the extra pressure, there are now four judges: beloved season four winner Andy Allen; celebrated cook and season one runner-up Poh Ling Yeow; award-winning food critic Sofia Levin; and French chef Jean-Christophe Novelli.

The foursome have found their groove this season (Credit: Instagram)

“Don’t worry about what the judges and guests are doing,” Andy, 36, tells TV WEEK. “This is all about the contestants. What they’re doing to get their hands on the trophy is unreal. Three contestants have come second in the past, so the competition is fierce!”

“Back To Win is a really special concept,” says Poh, 51. “It gives contestants who’ve come so close the chance to see if time has given them the wisdom and experience to navigate it all with a fresher, fiercer energy.”

Poh’s feeling the pressure too – and not just from the stove top. “So many of the alumni are South Aussies, like me, and great mates with very successful businesses,” she admits. “For me to judge my comrades felt wildly intimidating, although it’s been nothing but a joy.”

Poh feels a different type of pressure as a judge (Credit: Instagram)

For Jean-Christophe, 64, who had to leave his home and family in the UK for five months, he felt the filming experience was one of the best he’s ever had (and he’s been a part of hugely successful shows such as Hell’s Kitchen and Cooking With The Stars).

“It’s a culinary marathon,” he says with a grin. “You tell me anywhere around the world where there’s a cooking competition, even in the USA, even in France, and there is not one like MasterChef Australia, I promise you.”

The returning contestants are tested like never before, but so are the judges.

“To park my competitive brain and just witness their talents from the other side of the room has been enlightening,” Poh shares. “The stakes are high now.”

Previous contestants Andy and Poh know the pressure points (Credit: CH10)

New faces and returning legends are what this season’s all about, with guest judges including acclaimed chef and TV personality, Gordon Ramsay. Everyone is very excited.

“I’ve known Gordon since 1987,” Jean-Christophe says. “So he would have to be my favourite guest judge.”

And, when it comes to their own dynamic, the foursome, who had their first season together last year after the tragic loss of Jock Zonfrillo in 2023 and the stepping back of Melissa Leong, can declare they’ve found their groove.

“We work together so well because we have different strengths and we respect those things about each other,” Andy says. “We’ve been together for two seasons now and we get along so well.”

“It feels like family,” Sofia, 35, adds. “Poh and I are like giggly sisters, the crew call us ‘Pohfia’. Andy’s our brother who dishes out great advice and either joins in with the jokes or rolls his eyes, while Jean-Christophe is the eccentric uncle, swinging between explosive entertainment and utmost sincerity.”

Jamie Oliver always has fun on set – will he be back? (Credit: Instagram)

And the hardest moments to watch?

“The pressure tests are hardest to witness,” Poh says. “It’s remarkable to see someone who is ready to give up, summon every bit of courage and energy to keep going, then win best dish of the day.”

The contestants cook their hearts out and the judges are soaking it all in.

“No spoilers, but let’s just say a dream of mine comes true this season,” Poh teases. “This show has given me so many fairy-tale moments, but this one takes the cake!”

