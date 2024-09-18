Channel 10 has confirmed that fan-favourite cooking show MasterChef Australia will once again return to screens in 2025.

Some of our favourite contestants from previous years will be Back To Win in this All Stars season!

The 2025 theme is Back To Win. (Credit: Channel 10)

2024 saw Poh Ling Yeow, Sofia Levin and Jean-Christophe Novelli join the judging panel alongside Andy Allen, and now it’s been confirmed that all four of the food experts will be returning once again for the 2025 season.

But the judges aren’t the only ones returning to the MasterChef kitchen!

We can expect plenty of familiar faces to grace our screens again next year as they battle it out to win the title of MasterChef – a prize that eluded them all during their first stint on the show.

Emelia Jackson won Back To Win in 2020. (Credit: Channel 10)

The Back To Win theme was first introduced back in 2020 and saw Emelia Jackson walk away with the crown. Now, Emelia is set to return to the MasterChef kitchen once more as a contestant on the 2024 season of Dessert Masters, which will premiere in October this year.

As for who fans can expect to see in 2025 currently remains unknown, but there’s no shortage of options with the high calibre of previous contestants!

It’s also been revealed that celebrity chef Gordon Ramsay will appear as a special guest judge next year.

Gordon Ramsay will be a guest judge on the 2025 season. (Credit: Channel 10)

Although we’ve been given confirmation that MasterChef Australia: Back To Win will air in 2025, the exact release date remains unknown.

If previous seasons are anything to go by, we can likely expect the 2025 season to premiere in late April or early May.

We’ll be updating this article with more information when it becomes available, so make sure to check back here for more details!