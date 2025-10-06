MasterChef’s Callum Hann: ‘Cooking up our dream family!’

Sundays are pancake day in the Hann household. “It’s one of the first things they learned to cook,” MasterChef star Callum Hann says of his kids Elle, six, and Henry, three. “They get up on their little towers and crack the eggs and whisk them in and have a great time flipping them in the pan.”

They’re also becoming little pros at making pasta, dumplings and bread.

“Anything where you get your hands dirty is always popular with kids,” laughs Callum.

‘Crystal cooks more often than I do. She’s an incredible cook’ (Credit: Phillip Castleton)

The chef and his wife Crystal, 38, recently welcomed their third child, four-month-old daughter Fleur, who has completed their family.

“Now that we’ve had Fleur this feels perfect,” says the reality star, who loves the “energy” of his busy home.

“I wasn’t too sure how the older two would go – I didn’t know whether they would be jealous but it’s been the opposite. It kind of feels like there are four parents now. They want to help and cuddle Fleur and treat her like she’s their baby.”

The kitchen, of course, is the heart of the young family’s home in the Adelaide Hills.

“It’s right smack bang in the middle of our house. It’s the business centre. Sometimes you want them out though – when you’re trying to cook dinner and they’re underneath your legs,” he jokes of his kids. “Me and Crystal are always in the kitchen so they associate it with spending time with us.”

“The show has been so good to me,” says Callum. (Credit: Phillip Castleton)

BACK TO BUSINESS

Fresh from finishing runner-up on the 2025 season of MasterChef Australia: Back To Win in August, Callum, 36, is enjoying a return to his routine.

“It’s nice to get stuck into my restaurants here at home because I’ve missed six months of work with my team,” he says.

“The rest of this year is about consolidating and writing all the summer menus going into Christmas. My role is setting the direction for all things food in our two restaurants [Roma and Olive] and in the cooking school [Sprout].”

Callum says the demands of running multiple businesses means he’s often not home at dinner time.

“So Crystal cooks dinner more often than I do. She’s an incredible cook. I’m sure she gets sick of people saying, ‘You’re so lucky you married a chef!’ while she’s thinking, ‘Yeah right, I do dinner five times a week!’ ” Callum laughs of his wife of seven years – who is a fellow foodie.

When he is home, Callum says he relishes cooking for the five of them. “It’s my love language, it’s how I try and take care of my family,” he says.

“They’re the most important thing to me so I try and make sure that when I’m home I’m present and spend time with them. I think there’s a lot to be said for quality time, not just quantity.”

His oldest daughter is a really keen cook, Callum says of Elle. (Credit: Phillip Castleton)

MORE ON HIS PLATE?

While Callum admits he’s already living the dream “getting to do what I love every day” the dad-of-three isn’t ruling out another return to MasterChef, which he first appeared on back in 2010.

“We’ve got a big group chat going,” he says of his fellow former contestants.

“There’s always someone popping up with a funny food article or something.”

And Callum – who has appeared in four of the MasterChef series and spin-offs, and won MasterChef Australia All-Stars in 2012 – admits he wouldn’t turn down the opportunity, if it arose, to join the judging panel.

“Sitting around eating food and talking about it sounds like the best job in the world” he tells Woman’s Day.

“Look, if they ever need a fifth judge I’ll have a bloody good think about it.”

That’s if Survivor doesn’t come calling first!

“I really love watching it,” says Callum. “There’s a lot of strategy in Survivor and I think I’d be good at that.”

