Just days before stepping back into the MasterChef Australia: Back to Win kitchen, Callum Hann received life-changing news: his wife, Crystal, was pregnant with their third child.

“We found out shortly before filming started,” Callum, 35, tells TV WEEK. “Crystal is a superwoman. She was the first one to say that I should absolutely take the opportunity to get back in the MasterChef Australia kitchen.”

Callum’s third child, Fleur Audrey, was born in June. (Credit: Instagram)

During filming, Crystal held the fort in Adelaide with their two children, Elle, 5, and Henry, 2. And, although he was giving his all in the kitchen, Callum admits the biggest MasterChef challenge wasn’t a pressure test.

“Being away from Crystal and the kids is 100 per cent the hardest part,” he says.

The experienced restaurateur, who now juggles acclaimed venues Olive and Roma alongside his long-running cooking school, Sprout, knows a thing or two about balance.

Creative and competent, Callum has been one to watch all season. (Credit: 10)

He’s passionate about sustainability, writing cookbooks, mentoring apprentices and raising a growing family – it’s quite the balancing act.

Even with that huge mental load, Callum’s late father, Richard, is never far from his thoughts.

“He would always experiment in the kitchen,” Callum shares. “I think my attitude of just giving something a go comes straight from him. I think he would be incredibly proud – although he might tell me I’m a goose!”

Callum with his father, Richard, and sister, Kirsty. (Credit: Instagram)

And when it comes to winning? The fan favourite has his eyes on the prize.

“I wouldn’t have come back if I didn’t think I had a realistic chance,” Callum says. “But, no matter what happens, I’ve already won because I get to go home to Crystal, Elle, Henry and baby Fleur.”

