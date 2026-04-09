Vanderpump Rules’ Chris Hahn addresses wild rumours – and will the reboot return?

Vanderpump Rules season 12 has wrapped — and the question on everyone’s lips is: will the reboot return for another season?

While the powers at be at Bravo and Hayu are yet to officially confirm a renewal, reports suggest the series is expected to return, with much of the new cast tipped to come back – including Chris Hahn, Angelica Jensen, Marcus Johnson, Venus Binkley, Jason Cohen, Shayne Davis, Audrey Lingle, Natalie Maguire, Demy Selem and Kim Suarez – alongside a fresh wave of even newer newcomers.

Chris hits back at THOSE rumours. (Credit: Bravo)

In a chat with TV WEEK, established reality star Chris Hahn (Perfect Match, Dated & Related) opened up about stepping into one of the genre’s most iconic franchises and addressed the shocking rumours that surfaced during the season.

What is Vanderpump Rules – and why the reboot?

The original reality series followed a group of attractive waitstaff working at former Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Lisa Vanderpump’s West Hollywood restaurant SUR (Sexy Unique Restaurant), as they navigated messy friendships, romantic entanglements and chased careers in the entertainment industry, dreaming of being famous actors and musicians.

As the cast’s fame grew (just as they manifested), so did the show – evolving from absolutely chaotic restaurant drama into a deeper look at relationships, business ventures and life in the spotlight.

Ariana cried at the season 10 reunion after learning of the deep betrayal by her partner and best friend. She did so in her iconic red ‘revenge dress’. (Credit: Bravo)

But everything changed following the infamous “Scandoval” involving long-time cast member Tom Sandoval, who had an affair with co-star Raquel Leviss behind the back of his partner Ariana Madix.

The fallout divided the group so intensely that filming together became nearly impossible – and, ultimately, Bravo made the call to reboot the series with an entirely new cast.

“My favourite part of being involved in such an iconic series is walking into SUR and knowing the history,” Chris, 32, tells TV WEEK. “I love being a part of it all – and that I have to prove that I belong here.”

What happened in the reboot?

The Vanderpump Rules reboot sees a brand-new cast of aspiring actors, influencers and OnlyFans content creators – all ready to bring the drama – to our screens.

And deliver they did.

From explosive vineyard fights to bizarre storylines involving penis pumps, the season didn’t hold back – tackling everything from addiction and messy break-ups to deeply personal conflicts that pushed relationships to the brink.

One of the most talked-about storylines even involved allegations of incest surrounding Chris and his cousin and co-star Jason.

“As far as all of the rumours, I don’t really have anything to say to defend them because there’s nothing to defend,” Chris says. “People are going to feel how they feel, and some of it might be negative – but that’s their problem. I don’t let the noise impact me.”

He admits, however, that being misunderstood has been one of the biggest challenges of stepping into life as a Vanderpump Rules cast member.

“The biggest challenge for me, honestly, is being misunderstood publicly as I am a typically calm and private person,” he explains. “I’m learning that perception and truth aren’t always the same.”

How have the original Vanderpump Rules cast reacted to the reboot?

The reboot hasn’t gone unnoticed by long-time fans – or former cast members.

Fan favourite Lala Kent, now starring on The Valley, shared her thoughts while speaking with newcomer Natalie Maguire on her Untraditionally Lala podcast.

“I think that you guys did a really great job of carrying a first episode,” Lala said. “The security cam footage of you losing your sh*t in SUR – it was so real and authentic. That shows me you weren’t putting on for the cameras.”

But not everyone is convinced.

Speaking with her ex-husband Tom Schwartz on his Detox Retox podcast, original cast member Katie Maloney questioned whether the reboot could truly capture the magic of the original.

“To me it just feels like it’s going to try to have the same flavour, the same everything… when you try to replicate the recipe just based off taste, you can’t do it,” she said.

For now, fans will have to wait and see whether the new cast will return for another round – but if this season proved anything, it’s that viewers still have a thirst for watching the highs and lows of a bunch of hot young waitstaff as they unravel in front of a camera crew.

You can stream seasons 1–12 of Vanderpump Rules, including the recently aired season 12 reunion, on Hayu.