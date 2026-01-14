Brand logo of Woman's Day Brand logo of TV WEEK Brand logo of Now to Love Brand logo of Take 5 Brand logo of Prizes To Love
Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Bozoma ‘Boz’ Saint John on loss and BTS series drama

"It's difficult"
Lucy Croke Profile
Bozoma ‘Boz’ Saint John doesn’t hold anything back. From the loss of her first husband, to navigating IVF and revealing a new engagement, the marketing executive lets Real Housewives viewers into every bit of her life.

“I’ve been a widow for 12 years and raised my daughter on my own,” Boz, 48, tells TV WEEK.

“I really tried to make my own way in life without pursuing any kind of romantic situation. I’m now going through an IVF journey, which is difficult. Anyone who’s gone through it knows the ups and downs, but at the end of the day, I am very happily in love and bursting with joy. My hope is that you get to see a lot of that, and hopefully the engagement.”

This 15th season follows the ultra-glamorous lives of Boz, Kyle Richards, Erika Jayne, Sutton Stracke and Dorit Kemsley, alongside newcomers Rachel Zoe and Amanda Frances – a group so accustomed to luxury that they cruise Rodeo Drive as if they’re making a run to Woolworths.

From the surf lodges of the Hamptons to sun-drenched villas in Florence, these women jet-set in style. But, beneath the designer labels and private planes, real-life pressures are bubbling – particularly for long-time castmates and former besties Kyle and Dorit, who are both navigating very public divorces.

The season 15 cast of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.
The Beverly Hills ladies take their luxury global in season 15. (Credit: Hayu)

“All my friends are going through hard times in their relationships,” Boz explains. “That has an impact on how you interact within the group. If there’s underlying drama, it’s because external pressures have manifested internally. Dorit and Kyle try to find their peace, and then something happens and it’s like – boom – all over again.”

With all eyes on whether Kyle and Dorit can repair their decade-long friendship, Boz hints that the road ahead won’t be smooth.

Tune in for new episodes every Friday on Hayu to see the explosive drama unfold.

Lucy Croke
Profile Lucy Croke

Lucy completed a Bachelor of Journalism majoring in Content Marketing from the University of Canberra in 2019. Having been bit with the travel bug from an early age, Lucy took any opportunity for an overseas exchange even studying brand marketing in Mexico City and jetting off to Florence, Italy to immerse herself in a fashion and events management course. Since then, Lucy has worked on lifestyle, music, and entertainment magazines, chatting to everyone from music icons like Anton Newcombe from the Brian Jonestown Massacre to hanging on the set of Lego Masters with funnyman Hamish Blake and knows just where to find Sydney’s best aperitivo hour. Being TV WEEK's go to reality and streaming writer, Lucy is an encyclopedia of Married at First Sight and Real Housewives knowledge, and if you want to know the best crime documentaries on Netflix, she’s your girl. With a keen interest in reading and learning new social media skills, Lucy is constantly in the know of all things trending in the entertainment and real-life world for print and digital platforms.

