Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Bozoma ‘Boz’ Saint John on loss and BTS series drama

Bozoma ‘Boz’ Saint John doesn’t hold anything back. From the loss of her first husband, to navigating IVF and revealing a new engagement, the marketing executive lets Real Housewives viewers into every bit of her life.

“I’ve been a widow for 12 years and raised my daughter on my own,” Boz, 48, tells TV WEEK.

“I really tried to make my own way in life without pursuing any kind of romantic situation. I’m now going through an IVF journey, which is difficult. Anyone who’s gone through it knows the ups and downs, but at the end of the day, I am very happily in love and bursting with joy. My hope is that you get to see a lot of that, and hopefully the engagement.”

This 15th season follows the ultra-glamorous lives of Boz, Kyle Richards, Erika Jayne, Sutton Stracke and Dorit Kemsley, alongside newcomers Rachel Zoe and Amanda Frances – a group so accustomed to luxury that they cruise Rodeo Drive as if they’re making a run to Woolworths.

From the surf lodges of the Hamptons to sun-drenched villas in Florence, these women jet-set in style. But, beneath the designer labels and private planes, real-life pressures are bubbling – particularly for long-time castmates and former besties Kyle and Dorit, who are both navigating very public divorces.

The Beverly Hills ladies take their luxury global in season 15. (Credit: Hayu)

“All my friends are going through hard times in their relationships,” Boz explains. “That has an impact on how you interact within the group. If there’s underlying drama, it’s because external pressures have manifested internally. Dorit and Kyle try to find their peace, and then something happens and it’s like – boom – all over again.”

With all eyes on whether Kyle and Dorit can repair their decade-long friendship, Boz hints that the road ahead won’t be smooth.

