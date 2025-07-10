Brand logo of Woman's Day Brand logo of TV WEEK Brand logo of Now to Love Brand logo of Take 5 Brand logo of Prizes To Love
Real Housewives Teresa and Whitney are taking over Australia – expect glam, drama and dancing on tables

Wives gone wild!
Lucy Croke Profile
Teresa at a dinner with wine and cocktail classes in front of her.
Teresa Giudice is ready to stop flipping tables and start dancing on them!
BRAVO

Real Housewives royalty, author and entrepreneur Teresa Giudice is Down Under and ready to shake her “mean” reputation. 

The Real Housewives of New Jersey icon is best known for flipping a table in a scene so infamous, it was recreated in the Netflix hit series Emily in Paris

Teresa at a table filled with empty wine and cocktail glasses, filled with food as she talks to her friend on her right, Dolores.
Teresa and Dolores Catania at the season 14 infamous “Last Supper” finale dinner. (Credit: BRAVO)

“I don’t like that mean face that they show everywhere,” Teresa, 53, tells TV WEEK. “If I could relive that, I would maybe do it with a smile on my face.” 

For Real Housewives of Salt Lake City star Whitney Rose, 38, joining the franchise was a dream come true. 

“I watched all the shows before I became a Housewife,” she says. “So it’s pretty surreal for me to be here as a Housewife now.” 

Whitney in a short purple gown with a long train in a promo shot for the series. The snowy backdrop of Utah is inserted behind her.
The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City has become one of the most popular Housewife franchises to date. (Credit: BRAVO)

The duo are touring Australia with their Bring Back My Wives live show, stopping in seven cities with support from RuPaul’s Drag Race stars Laganja Estranja, Ashley Madison, Eureka O’Hara and Luxx Noir London. 

“Just imagine the two worlds of Housewives and RuPaul’s Drag Race combining,” Whitney says. “It’s going to be fun, lots of glam, lots of reading, shade, humour.” 

Whitney has just wrapped season six of RHOSLC and says viewers are in for a ride. 

“There’s some moments that I think my jaw did hit the table and I think I fell off my chair – I just could not believe it happened,” she says. “Just get ready to have a face strap because your mouth is going to be open a lot.” 

Whitney looks heated at a dinner table with some of the other housewives. They are all wearing pink at a candlelit dinner.
Whitney warns viewers to brace themselves for season six of RHOSLC. (Credit: BRAVO)

Still, the season also brings laughs and healing. 

“We needed to re-bond as sisters,” Whitney explains. “You’re going to get all the drama that you love and the fights you want, but there’s also a lot of comedy and nice moments.”

For Teresa, who has been open on screen about her divorce, a prison stint, and her long-standing feud with her brother Joe and sister-in-law Melissa Gorga, boundaries are key to returning to RHONJ which is yet to begin filming for season 15. 

“I want to come back but there’ll definitely be boundaries and limits of what I’ll take and what I won’t.” 

Jennifer Aydin with Teresa. They smile at each other.
Will Teresa return for another season of drama? (Credit: BRAVO)
Whitney agrees. “I’ve had to learn boundaries and what parts of my life I share with the world because they do have repercussions for my children.” 

But for all the drama, there’s plenty of joy, and Teresa has a new goal for her future as a Housewife.

“I want to be dancing on tables instead of flipping them,” Teresa laughs. 

Whitney with Bronwyn, smiling in stunning red dresses at the season five reunion.
Whitney is implementing boundaries and rooting for the ‘sisterhood’ in the coming season. (Credit: BRAVO)
And their favourite Housewives moment ever from all the franchises? 

“The fight with Lisa Rinna and Kim [Richards] where Lisa broke the glass and said, ‘We don’t talk about the husband,’” Whitney says of an infamous scene from The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills season five.

“Well that’s true,” Teresa adds. “Don’t talk about my husband either – I’ll flip a table on you.” 

