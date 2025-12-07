Inside the Mormon influencer circle at the centre of The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives

Ever wondered how the Mormon elite in Utah really live? Or what happens when the glossy perfection cracks? We thought not. But, trust us: once you’ve glimpsed this world, you won’t be able to look away.

Advertisement

The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives lifts the lid on nine practising or ex-Mormon women whose picture-perfect TikTok collective, MomTok, exploded after a not-so-holy ‘swinging’ scandal turned them into overnight viral sensations. And the drama hasn’t slowed since.

Can Jessi (left) survive this scandal?! (Credit: Disney+)

Season two left viewers gasping in shock after months of whispers that married mum Demi had cheated with Marciano from Vanderpump Villa, only for the finale – spoiler alert – to reveal the real culprit: her best friend, Jessi.

Now the latest 10-part season ups the ante, with lie-detector tests ‘revealing the truth’ about the extent of the affair, and whether Jessi’s marriage to husband Jordan can survive the public betrayal.

Advertisement

Speaking to Elite Daily, Jessi, 33, says the fallout might have been humiliating – but it was strangely helpful.

“This coming out publicly was a weird blessing in disguise,” she admits. “It was humiliating and embarrassing, obviously, but it actually gave us room to face it and get help… As of right now, it looks like we’re on an upward path.”

Taylor Frankie Paul – MomTok leader – is set to be The Bachelorette in 2026. (Credit: Instagram)

Meanwhile MomTok’s unofficial queen bee, Taylor Frankie Paul who is set to be The Bachelorette in 2026, is dealing with her own heartbreak when her on-again, off-again partner Dakota cheats – again. This time the other woman is someone painfully close to home.

Advertisement

“I’m thinking back to our family parties when I was pregnant,” Taylor, 31, says in the series. “There’s a picture of him holding my belly, and she’s right there next to us… She’s at our Christmases. She’s at everything!”

Only in Utah could real life be this messy. And this addictive!

You can stream all three seasons on Disney+ now.

Related

Advertisement

Sign up for our newsletter Sign up to receive the TV WEEK e-Newsletter and offers we choose to share with you straight to your inbox sign up By joining, you agree to our Privacy Policy & Terms of Use About your privacy Are Media Pty Limited collects your personal information through this site to process registrations, send out newsletters, communicate offers, discounts, competitions, or surveys, and to provide you with targeted advertising based on your online activities. Our Privacy Policy contains information on how you can access or correct your personal information, which entities we may disclose your personal information to (including overseas recipients), how to opt out of targeted advertising, and how to lodge a complaint.