Grab your sodas and take a sip of season three of The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives

Thirsty?
Lucy Croke Profile
The cast of The Secret Lives of Morman Wives in a promo shot.
Mom-Tok is back!
Disney+

The gothic bells are ringing, and our hearts are singing as women across the country (and their partners who act like they don’t love the series but secretly do) celebrate that The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives season three premiere date has officially been announced!  

Mark your calendars for November 13, because the series that follows a notorious group of Mormon TikTokers as they juggle fractured friendships, newfound fame, and very public personal traumas is coming back with a bang – and after that cliffhanger, it can’t come soon enough. 

Demi from The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives.
Demi finds herself at the centre of a cheating scandal. (Credit: Instagram)

If you’re not caught up, skip ahead now, because here’s where things got seriously messy. In the season two finale, Vanderpump Villa’s Marciano Brunette crashed the party in a juicy reality TV crossover, sparking rumours he’d hooked up with Demi Engemann – a married woman.  

But when Layla Taylor confronted him, Marciano dropped an even bigger bombshell: he hadn’t been with Demi at all, but with another married castmate, hairdresser Jessi Ngatikaura. 

The allegations rocked MomTok to its core and sent fans into a frenzy of conspiracy theories. Did Marciano make it all up to cover for Demi, or were he and Jessi really having an affair? 

Season three looks to answer all of our burning questions, which will feature 10 episodes with returning cast members Taylor Frankie Paul, Demi Engemann, Jen Affleck, Jessi Ngatikaura, Layla Taylor, Mayci Neeley, Mikayla Matthews, Miranda McWhorter and Whitney Leavitt.  

Jessi and Layla will appear in season three of The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives.
Jessi (left) has some explaining to Layla (right) to do. (Credit: Kristina Bumphrey/Variety via Getty)

“You’ll get answers and maybe a little bit of closure, regarding [the end],” Miranda told People Magazine.   

“But we don’t want to get fired so we can’t give you much more,” Layla added with a laugh.  

So grab your sodas and your ketamine drips (IYKYK) and get ready for a whirlwind of drama.  

And if you need a Mormon Wives fix before November, seasons one and two are on Disney+ where season three will also drop.  

AND you can catch Whitney and Jen trading drama for the dance floor in Season 34 of Dancing with the Stars US, premiering September 16, with national treasure Robert Irwin also joining the star-studded cast, also streaming on Disney+.  

Lucy Croke
Profile Lucy Croke

Lucy completed a Bachelor of Journalism majoring in Content Marketing from the University of Canberra in 2019. Having been bit with the travel bug from an early age, Lucy took any opportunity for an overseas exchange even studying brand marketing in Mexico City and jetting off to Florence, Italy to immerse herself in a fashion and events management course. Since then, Lucy has worked on lifestyle, music, and entertainment magazines, chatting to everyone from music icons like Anton Newcombe from the Brian Jonestown Massacre to hanging on the set of Lego Masters with funnyman Hamish Blake and knows just where to find Sydney’s best aperitivo hour. Being TV WEEK's go to reality and streaming writer, Lucy is an encyclopedia of Married at First Sight and Real Housewives knowledge, and if you want to know the best crime documentaries on Netflix, she’s your girl. With a keen interest in reading and learning new social media skills, Lucy is constantly in the know of all things trending in the entertainment and real-life world for print and digital platforms.

