Grab your sodas and take a sip of season three of The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives

The gothic bells are ringing, and our hearts are singing as women across the country (and their partners who act like they don’t love the series but secretly do) celebrate that The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives season three premiere date has officially been announced!

Mark your calendars for November 13, because the series that follows a notorious group of Mormon TikTokers as they juggle fractured friendships, newfound fame, and very public personal traumas is coming back with a bang – and after that cliffhanger, it can’t come soon enough.

Demi finds herself at the centre of a cheating scandal. (Credit: Instagram)

If you’re not caught up, skip ahead now, because here’s where things got seriously messy. In the season two finale, Vanderpump Villa’s Marciano Brunette crashed the party in a juicy reality TV crossover, sparking rumours he’d hooked up with Demi Engemann – a married woman.

But when Layla Taylor confronted him, Marciano dropped an even bigger bombshell: he hadn’t been with Demi at all, but with another married castmate, hairdresser Jessi Ngatikaura.

The allegations rocked MomTok to its core and sent fans into a frenzy of conspiracy theories. Did Marciano make it all up to cover for Demi, or were he and Jessi really having an affair?

Season three looks to answer all of our burning questions, which will feature 10 episodes with returning cast members Taylor Frankie Paul, Demi Engemann, Jen Affleck, Jessi Ngatikaura, Layla Taylor, Mayci Neeley, Mikayla Matthews, Miranda McWhorter and Whitney Leavitt.

Jessi (left) has some explaining to Layla (right) to do. (Credit: Kristina Bumphrey/Variety via Getty)

“You’ll get answers and maybe a little bit of closure, regarding [the end],” Miranda told People Magazine.

“But we don’t want to get fired so we can’t give you much more,” Layla added with a laugh.

So grab your sodas and your ketamine drips (IYKYK) and get ready for a whirlwind of drama.

And if you need a Mormon Wives fix before November, seasons one and two are on Disney+ where season three will also drop.

AND you can catch Whitney and Jen trading drama for the dance floor in Season 34 of Dancing with the Stars US, premiering September 16, with national treasure Robert Irwin also joining the star-studded cast, also streaming on Disney+.

