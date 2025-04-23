Australia Zoo’s very own wildlife warrior, Robert Irwin, swapped out the zoo for the jungle when he co-hosted I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here! in January this year.

Now, the 21-year-old will be hitting the dance floor for the American version of Dancing With The Stars for its 34th season.

Robert is following in his sister Bindi Irwin’s footsteps, who won the US show in 2015, but will he take the crown this year in the arena?

The 21-year-old will be starring on the US Dancing With The Stars. (Credit: Getty)

“Robert’s got everything it takes to win,” a source close to the Irwin camp shared. “He’s got charm, sex appeal and that likability that Americans love. He’ll have the whole country falling at his feet and he’s absolutely the one to beat.”

Speaking with Yahoo Lifestyle in June last year, Robert had shared that he would love to be considered for the show, “I can wrangle crocs, but can I Paso Doble? It’d be really fun.”

Expected to premiere in September this year, we will be seeing Robert doing just that, in hopes of taking the win.

Insiders say if Robert takes out the coveted US ‘mirrorball trophy,’ it could be a game-changer for his career. “We’re talking next-level fame,” the source revealed. “By the end of this year, he could be the most famous Irwin of all. Surpassing even Bindi and his legendary dad Steve Irwin.”

Robert has certainly had his name on the tip of everyone’s tongues after he stripped down to his undies to promote Bonds underwear’s new Made for Down Under range.

Swapping his Zoo uniform for Bonds undies, Robert caused quite the stir online!

“You do weddings? I need a groom,” one fan commented.

“I’m endangered and need rescuing,” commented another, receiving nearly 50k likes.

With Robert’s profile on the rise, some industry insiders fear that he may have officially outgrown local television.

“His rate will triple overnight,” one publicist told Woman’s Day. “The Americans still see him as the cute kid wrangling snakes on late-night talk shows. They haven’t met this polished, confident man who’s ready to take on even Hollywood.”

Robert and I’m A Celebrity co-host Julia Morris. (Credit: Getty)

The real shift with Robert Irwin, we’re told, started with a simple name tweak. “Once he dropped ‘Rob’ and started going by ‘Robert’ in 2023, it was like watching a star being born,” the source shared. “He’s got ‘movie star’ charisma but he’s still grounded and hardworking. That’s rare.”

Woman’s Day can exclusively confirm that both Robert and co-host Julia Morris have already signed on for season 12, which will film in January 2026. Making it likely the last time fans see him in ‘the jungle.’

“He’s locked in for now,” our source added. “But beyond that? Don’t be surprised if Robert swaps ‘jungle vines’ for ‘palm trees’ in Los Angeles for good.”

