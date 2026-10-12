‘It tasted terrible’: MKR’s Alisha and Deanne dish on Jane and Shane’s Instant Restaurant

After last week’s #plategate, Adelaide mums Alisha and Deanne were keen to see what Jane and Shane served at their Instant Restaurant tonight.

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The ‘bogan best mates’ have been the target of the couple’s harshest critiques throughout the season, with Jane taking aim at the colourful plates they served their meals on during their Instant Restaurant.

So, it’s no surprise that Alisha and Deanne were quite delighted to discover that when it came to their time to cook, Jane and Shane could not live up to the high expectations they had placed on themselves – and the other teams – throughout the competition.

‘You can’t eat looks’: MKR’s Alisha and Deanne unleash on Jane and Shane

After Jane and Shane’s entree of duck egg chawanmush, the Blue Mountains couple treated the other contestants and judges to a main course of masterstock pigeon – including the heads and feet – and rounded out the menu with a dessert of tomato sour.

Jane was the most critical contestant during the instant restaurant round. Credit: Channel 7.

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While the dishes certainly weren’t for the squeamish, the Adelaide home cooks were surprised at just how badly the NSW team performed on the night.

“I think the entree came out looking quite nice,” Deanne tells Woman’s Day. “I was eating with my eyes – looked delicious, tasted terrible.”

“Looks aren’t everything are they?” adds Alisha. “You can’t eat looks.”

From there, the plates only became more divisive as the couple served up their masterstock pigeon – heads and feet included.

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“The plating skills were nowhere to be found,” Alisha says. “It was crazy, going into that [Instant Restaurant] and what we were expecting and what we were getting.”

The best mates said Jane had talked up her ability to work in a fast-paced environment but that didn’t shine through on the night, so they’re looking forward to seeing what went on in the kitchen.

“She works to style plates, not actually do the cooking first,” Alisha said. “So I can’t wait to watch. It doesn’t matter about the plates, sweetheart.”

MKR’s Alisha and Deanne address criticism

#Plategate wasn’t the first bit of criticism the Adelaide mums copped this season – at the first instant restaurant their fellow contestants named them as the first team to leave the competition.

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The best friends were shocked by what they were served at Jane and Shane’s instant restaurant. Credit: Channel 7.

“We know our personalities are a lot but we did leave that night feeling pretty down,” Alisha admitted, before Deanne added that it left them feeling “a bit like crap”.

After beating Jane and Shane on the leaderboard and making it out of the instant restaurant round, the home cooks said they were now more confident in their abilities.

“I think it’s definitely opened our eyes up a bit more,” Deanne said. “So I don’t know if we’re gonna feel quite as intimidated and it looks like there are still areas for things to definitely go wrong in the kitchen.”

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