I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! Australia is returning for another fun-filled season in 2025, and our favourite hosting duo Julia Morris and Robert Irwin are coming back too!

Ahead of the new season, TV WEEK spoke with the dream team about just exactly what fans can expect…

(Credit: Instagram)

“It’s going to be awesome. We are so, so ready to just up the ante in every way,” Robert Irwin shared, adding that he can’t wait to head over to South Africa and meet this year’s celebrities.

As for veteran host Julia Morris, she joked that it’ll be a “very quiet time as usual. We’ve got our shyness issues that the two of us will overcome.”

Robert and Julia were somewhat of an unlikely duo when they first joined forces last year, but they’ve since forged a strong friendship both on and off-screen.

“[Our friendship] has definitely blossomed even harder than it was,” Julia told TV WEEK. “Getting to spend substantial time together, you go to different levels. We really know each other.”

Their friendship is so rock-solid that Julia even has her very own Australia Zoo khaki uniform!

“Julia’s a bit of a Queenslander at this point,” Robert shared. “We shot the promo at the zoo, and hosted our gala. I mean, Julia has got her own khaki uniform. She’s an honorary Irwin at this point.”

(Credit: Getty)

As for the currently unnamed contestants, Julia said, “I think it’s going to be really cool because from everything that I’m hearing, we’ve got a very diverse group of people and a group of people that would just never, ever really come together in real life. And don’t worry if on opening night there’s somebody that you don’t particularly like.

“I can guarantee you the more we get to know people, the more we can get an understanding of who they are and why they would deserve our time.”

Robert and Julia also shared their words of wisdom with this year’s celebrities, encouraging them to “let it happen” and to “send it.”

(Credit: Getty)

Julia has hosted the show since its inception in 2015 and, after joking she keeps coming back for the “cash,” she revealed that she loves that she can fully and totally be herself on I’m A Celebrity.

“It’s a pleasure to host. It is one of the few jobs where a network has actually allowed me to do what I do and what feels like a lot of the time completely off the leash.”

She added, “It’s literally every television presenter’s dream that the show that they start working on goes for 11 years.”

Robert echoed those sentiments, revealing, “That’s what sets it apart. In a word, that’s what I think I’m A Celebrity is – it’s authentic. You’re allowed to be yourself.”

So, what antics will this formidable duo get up to in 2025? We’ll have to wait and see!

I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! Australia premieres on Sunday, 19 January 2025 on 10 and 10Play.

