With the news of I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! Australia being renewed for 2025, there have already been rumours swirling of the potential celebrity line-up.

Advertisement

The teaser trailer for next year’s season revealed 10 contestant clues that have viewers already guessing who could be appearing on our screens.

The contestant clues for the 2025 season include:

Star of the Silver Screen

Matinee Idol

Football Strongman

Leading Lady

Sporting Hero

Chart-Topper

Comedy Genius

Pop Culture Icon

Radio Star

Stadium Superstar

Melissa Joan Hart could be the big name joining the cast next year. (Credit: Getty)

A source told New Idea that co-host Robert Irwin’s famous connections could be great for the show, as he may be able to convince some celebrities to join the cast of I’m A Celebrity in 2025.

Advertisement

“Robert has travelled the world and the Irwins have more A-list celebrity phone numbers than Kris Jenner,” a source at Network 10 told the publication.

The insider added that he is “more connected than people realise.”

Rumours have swirled that the 20-year-old may be able to recruit the likes of Melissa Joan Hart, from Sabrina the Teenage Witch, as he allegedly reached out to her last year but she wasn’t able to make the scheduling work.

“Maybe he can work his magic this time. Melissa is a good retro name,” the source added.

Advertisement

“Ten will get their chequebook out for one or two big names but that’s where the budget will get blown.”

Some of the rumoured contestants. (Credit: Getty)

In addition to Melissa Joan Hart, other celebrities who are reportedly in discussions to appear on I’m A Celebrity next year include Australian actor and television host Rob Mills, actor Samuel Johnson, Neighbours star Ryan Moloney, Australian actress and model Nicky Whelan, Shane Warne’s ex-wife Simone Callahan, Australian singer Sheldon Riley, and drag queen Kween Kong.

A separate source also revealed to Yahoo Lifestyle that former MasterChef Australia judge, and current Dessert Masters host, Melissa Leong is in talks to enter the South African jungle in 2025.

Advertisement

The insider revealed that Dessert Masters is likely not to get renewed for a third season, but Ten still wants to maintain a relationship with Melissa.

“What has happened in the past with Channel 10’s ‘network talent’ after their flagship show gets cancelled is that they get offered a significant pay cheque to enter the jungle,” the source told the publication.

“We saw that with Tristan McManus last year after Studio 10 was axed. He was reluctant but eventually agreed as the network promised him more work if he signed up for the reality show.”

Sign up for our newsletter Sign up to receive the Woman's Day e-Newsletter and offers we choose to share with you straight to your inbox sign up Disclaimer: By joining, you agree to our Privacy Policy & Terms of Use