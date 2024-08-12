Twelve celebrities will be eliminated over the 2024 season of Dancing With The Stars Australia, with only one celebrity contestant dancing their way to the top and claiming the Mirror Ball Trophy.
But which celebrity has what it takes?
Each week, the contestants will show off their best moves to the four DWTS judges, Mark Wilson, Craig Revel Horwood, Sharna Burgess and Helen Richey who will critique every mis-step, smile, and spin.
Also helping the DWTS contestants through the competition are hosts Sonia Kruger and Dr Chris Brown – who is hosting for the first time on this reality series.
Continue scrolling to discover who has been eliminated from Dancing With The Stars Australia 2024 so far.
Adam Dovile
Adam Dovile was eliminated just shy of the grand final, after falling into the bottom three.
He danced his heart out with a lively salsa but sadly didn’t progress further.
Shane Crawford
After a dance off to determine who would progress to the grand final, Shane Crawford just fell short and was eliminated.
He said it was a “wonderful experience” being on DWTS, and praised his fellow competitors.
Ben Cousins
Former AFL player Ben Cousins was the first celebrity eliminated from the show in the semi finals.
He received a score of 17 from the judges for his Argentine tango performance.
Julie Goodwin
Former MasterChef Australia winner Julie Goodwin had a tough start to her DWTS journey, obtaining a nasty injury early on in training – but that didn’t stop her from competing and bringing her all.
Unfortunately though, Julie was sent home just shy of the semi finals in a shock double elimination.
Nova Peris
Former Australian athlete and politician Nova Peris performed a Cha Cha that the judges weren’t overly impressed by.
Sadly, she received the lowest score of the night and was sent home from Dancing With The Stars.
Hayden Quinn
After an intense elimination dance off between Hayden Quinn and fellow DWTS contestant Nikki Osborne, the judges decided to save the comedian and send the celebrity chef home.
While his Rumba saw him place third among the other competing contestants, the audience backed the lowest scorers Shane Crawford and Nova Peris. Which saw Hayden perform the Waltz against Nikki’s Charleston – where he ultimately went home.
Nadia Bartel
First celebrity to be taken to the dancefloor chopping board was fashion designer and model, Nadia Bartel. It was a tight competition between Nadia and AFL player Ben Cousins – but ultimately Nadia’s Waltz with dance partner Lyu Masuda scored the lowest with a 15.