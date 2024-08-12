Twelve celebrities will be eliminated over the 2024 season of Dancing With The Stars Australia, with only one celebrity contestant dancing their way to the top and claiming the Mirror Ball Trophy.



But which celebrity has what it takes?

Dr Chris and Sonia Kruger are the hosts for DWTS 2024. (Credit: Seven)

Each week, the contestants will show off their best moves to the four DWTS judges, Mark Wilson, Craig Revel Horwood, Sharna Burgess and Helen Richey who will critique every mis-step, smile, and spin.

Also helping the DWTS contestants through the competition are hosts Sonia Kruger and Dr Chris Brown – who is hosting for the first time on this reality series.

Continue scrolling to discover who has been eliminated from Dancing With The Stars Australia 2024 so far.