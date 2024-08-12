  •  
Home Entertainment Reality TV

Who has been eliminated from Dancing With The Stars 2024? See everyone here

Which celebrities have taken off their dancing shoes?
Brand logo of TV WEEK
Profile picture of Tia Thomas Profile
Profile picture of Charlotte Knoke Profile
Loading the player...

Twelve celebrities will be eliminated over the 2024 season of Dancing With The Stars Australia, with only one celebrity contestant dancing their way to the top and claiming the Mirror Ball Trophy.

But which celebrity has what it takes?

Sonia Kruger wears a sparkly purple gown with Dr Chris Brown in a tuxedo.
Dr Chris and Sonia Kruger are the hosts for DWTS 2024. (Credit: Seven)

Each week, the contestants will show off their best moves to the four DWTS judges, Mark Wilson, Craig Revel Horwood, Sharna Burgess and Helen Richey who will critique every mis-step, smile, and spin.

Also helping the DWTS contestants through the competition are hosts Sonia Kruger and Dr Chris Brown – who is hosting for the first time on this reality series.

Continue scrolling to discover who has been eliminated from Dancing With The Stars Australia 2024 so far.

(Credit: Seven)

Adam Dovile

Adam Dovile was eliminated just shy of the grand final, after falling into the bottom three.

He danced his heart out with a lively salsa but sadly didn’t progress further.

(Credit: Seven)

Shane Crawford

After a dance off to determine who would progress to the grand final, Shane Crawford just fell short and was eliminated.

He said it was a “wonderful experience” being on DWTS, and praised his fellow competitors.

(Credit: Seven)

Ben Cousins

Former AFL player Ben Cousins was the first celebrity eliminated from the show in the semi finals.

He received a score of 17 from the judges for his Argentine tango performance.

(Credits: Seven)

Julie Goodwin

Former MasterChef Australia winner Julie Goodwin had a tough start to her DWTS journey, obtaining a nasty injury early on in training – but that didn’t stop her from competing and bringing her all.

Unfortunately though, Julie was sent home just shy of the semi finals in a shock double elimination.

(Credits: Seven)

Nova Peris

Former Australian athlete and politician Nova Peris performed a Cha Cha that the judges weren’t overly impressed by.

Sadly, she received the lowest score of the night and was sent home from Dancing With The Stars.

Hayden Quinn exits DWTS
(Credits: Seven)

Hayden Quinn

After an intense elimination dance off between Hayden Quinn and fellow DWTS contestant Nikki Osborne, the judges decided to save the comedian and send the celebrity chef home.

While his Rumba saw him place third among the other competing contestants, the audience backed the lowest scorers Shane Crawford and Nova Peris. Which saw Hayden perform the Waltz against Nikki’s Charleston – where he ultimately went home.

(Credits: Seven)

Nadia Bartel

First celebrity to be taken to the dancefloor chopping board was fashion designer and model, Nadia Bartel. It was a tight competition between Nadia and AFL player Ben Cousins – but ultimately Nadia’s Waltz with dance partner Lyu Masuda scored the lowest with a 15.

Profile picture of Tia Thomas
Profile Tia Thomas Senior Digital Content Producer

After completing a Bachelor of Communication, majoring in Journalism and Media Production, Tia began her career in media 2022. She writes on the Now To Love website, particularly for the legacy brand TV Week and manages its social media platforms. She is currently the Senior Digital Content Producer on Now To Love, writing predominately for TV Week while managing all its social media platforms. It is here she can combine her professional and personal passions for reality TV, drama, celebrity, Australian and International TV – and donning her favourite clothes for a red carpet to interview some of television’s best.

Profile picture of Charlotte Knoke
Profile Charlotte Knoke

Charlotte Knoke is a digital content producer working across Now To Love, Woman’s Day and TV Week at Are Media. She writes about all things entertainment and lifestyle and has a keen interest in pop culture, royals, fashion, books, travel and women’s sport. Charlotte graduated from the University of Technology Sydney in 2023 with a Bachelor of Communication where she majored in Public Communication and minored in Social and Political Sciences. She has previously worked at a wide variety of companies including Netball Australia, Booktopia, Sportsgirl and Women’s Sport Australia. At these various companies, Charlotte gained valuable experience in a range of different areas including marketing, communication, social media, copywriting, public relations and journalism. In her current role as a digital content producer, Charlotte particularly enjoys writing about the latest TV shows, celebrity news, fashion picks, upcoming movies, shopping content and news about both the British and international royal families.

Related stories