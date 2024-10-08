Nadia Bartel, 38, first rose to fame as the glamorous wife of AFL player Jimmy Bartel. The couple married in 2014 and share two beautiful boys together. However, despite the picture-perfect family image Nadia painted on social media, the two were struggling. And by 2019, they split.

The Australian model and fashion designer has since moved on with new beau Peter Dugmore, a model with Giant Management and former semi-professional AFL player.

Nadia admitted on The Morning Show that the two had been dating in secret for three years before they officially stepped out as a couple earlier this year at the Australian Open.

Nadia and Peter are getting really serious. (Image: Instagram)

About her partner, Nadia told Herald Sun, “I like to be private in some things, but we’re so happy. He’s a really good person, and we’re enjoying our time together.”

PURE BLISS

Recently, Nadia shared images on social media of her and Peter in Bali at Uluwatu beach, enjoying some fun in the sun in a much-needed getaway.

Poor Nadia tanked her Dancing With The Stars debut and copped some harsh feedback from the judges – “It was out of time. It lacked dynamic […] it didn’t look like a cha-cha.” Clearly, a holiday was well and truly in order!

“Pure bliss here. The beach was so beautiful today,” she captioned images of herself laying out in a black-and-white bikini and ball cap.

Other images included a shirtless, towel-clad Peter in front of the ocean and the pair cuddling up on the couch.

SUCH A GOOD PERSON

By March, it seemed things had gotten really serious with her new beau. At Glamour on the Grid in Melbourne, Nadia told Daily Mail Australia, “I think he’s ‘the one’. I do think he is and I think he’s got so many amazing attributes.

“He’s just such a good person. I think the way he makes me feel…”

The pair have recently taken some time for themselves in Bali. (Image: Instagram)

The Henne co-founder first hinted at her relationship with Peter in July 2023 while the two were travelling through Europe. While the photo posted showed only the profile of his face, fans were already speculating the two were an item.

From there, it was only a couple of days before she posted an image gallery with Peter’s full face on display. He was also tagged in the images.

We look forward to seeing their sweet relationship evolve. Who knows, maybe wedding bells are in the not-so-distant future.