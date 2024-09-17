Exciting news for fans of the Australian iteration of Big Brother: the show will be back in 2025!

After being cancelled by Channel 7 for 2024, it has been revealed that the beloved reality series will once again hit screens next year, returning to its original home on Channel 10.

Not only will Big Brother Australia be returning to screens, it will also be returning to its original live format that audiences know and love.

Viewers can expect live nominations, live evictions, a brand-new Big Brother house, lovable housemates and plenty of fun antics!

The reality show will be hosted by Mel Tracina, who is most well-known for her role as the resident cultural correspondent on The Cheap Seats.

“I was one of the millions of Aussies captivated by Big Brother when it launched on Channel 10 in the early noughties,” Mel said.

“The show has such a loyal and passionate fan base, and I am excited to help bring back the show’s original spirit (minus the flip phones and bum dancing).”

Sonia Kruger hosted the past few seasons on Channel 7. (Credit: Channel 7)

The 2025 housemates will include a unique mix of relatable, everyday Australians, and audiences will be able to interact with the contestants in real time.

Daniel Monaghan, Senior Vice President of Content and Planning at Paramount Australia said, “Big Brother, the show that started it all, is coming back to 10 where it belongs.

“It’ll be bigger, better, and bolder than ever before and we are thrilled to welcome Mel Tracina as host.

“With 24-hour live streaming, live nominations and live evictions, viewers won’t dare miss a moment of the drama as it all unfolds in real time. Get ready Australia – Big Brother is watching.”

Chrissie Swan is one of many who soar to stardom on Big Brother Australia. (Credit: Getty)

Details about the 2025 season of Big Brother Australia remain limited for now, but Channel 10 has confirmed that the show is expected to premiere in late 2025.

Big Brother has a long history in Australia and has introduced us to some of our favourite media personalities, with Chrissie Swan, Ryan “Fitzy” Fitzgerald, Skye Wheatley, Tully Smyth, Tim Dormer, and Reggie Bird are some of the most notable

Who knows – maybe the 2025 iteration will produce another Aussie icon! We’ll have to watch and see…

We’ll be updating this article with new information once it becomes available, so make sure to check back for more details!