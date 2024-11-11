We know him as The Bachelor, but Dr. Matt Agnew is a jack of many trades.

Not only is he a television personality, he’s also an astrophysicist, and has also recently embarked on a new career venture!

Matt founded his own non-alcoholic beer brand, Pash. (Credit: Ten)

Matt Agnew has created his very own brand of non-alcoholic beer, Pash, and it’s safe to say he’s passionate about the brand.

So much so that he’ll be appearing on our screens once again as he makes his pitch on Shark Tank Australia!

TV WEEK spoke with Matt ahead of his appearance, and the Pash founder said the experience was every bit as daunting as you’d expect.

“I’ve done pitches before, but I’ve never done a pitch, obviously, in front of five celebrity investors – certainly not in such an intense environment where it’s filmed,” he said. “It certainly was intimidating, but it was a really great experience.”

Matt’s decision to found Pash was fuelled “almost exclusively” by his own journey of sobriety, which was sparked by the negative effect alcohol had on his mental health.

“I wanted to make a beer that was for everyone – not just your typical Aussie bloke. I’ve met a lot of people through sobriety that are looking for more choice and a new taste,” he said.

Matt will be appearing on Shark Tank Australia. (Credit: Ten)

With Pash, Matt is also setting out to create a non-alcoholic beer that breaks the stereotypical norms of Australian beers.

“One of the key things we wanted to do when we started creating the business was to look at not just non-alcoholic beers but beers broadly,” he revealed to TV WEEK. “They’re all so blokey in the branding and the marketing and we wanted to create a product that gets away from that because that’s certainly not really a branding style that resonates with everyone.”

As for the name Pash, Matt “wanted something that was kind of quintessentially Australian.” He wanted the brand name to be cheeky, playful and fun, while still having a deeper meaning and message attached to it.

“You should be able to implement so many choices for yourself, choices to find and pursue your passions,” he shared.

But Pash is not all about the branding. Sure, the playful name and the bright colours make it stand out, but it’s the product itself that’s winning awards.

Just recently, Pash was awarded Australia’s Best Non-Alcoholic Pale Ale Beer!

Matt will be nervously making his pitch to the Shark Tank Australia panel on Wednesday 13 November 2024 at 7.30pm on 10 and 10Play.

Make sure to tune in!

