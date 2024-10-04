The best beer advent calendars to consider this Christmas

The countdown to Christmas is upon us! And what better way to build the excitement than an advent calendar? From chocolates to makeup to socks – they’ve gotten more experimental through the years. But did you know there are beer advent calendars too?

Beer lovers, rejoice as you now have an excuse to drink a beer a day! That’s right, 25 days straight of beers. And the true joy with advent calendars is that there’s something new every day. Who knows, you may just find your new beverage of choice.

Here, we round up the best Christmas beer advent calendars.

The best beer advent calendars in Australia

01 Beer Advent Calendar $179.99 at Beer Cartel Beer Cartel’s advent calendar features 25 Australian-brewed beers, and the highly sought-after calendar comes in a neat box which is perfect for the refrigerator. Key features: 25 different beers, including one to have on Christmas day

All beers are exclusive releases and are completely different to previous years

$220 worth of beer included SHOP NOW

02 Beer Advent Calendar $169.99 at Brewquets Brewquet’s Beer Advent Calendar features 25 beers, each from a different Australian brewery. So, get ready for a surprise every day of the Christmas season with a 330-375mL can, complete with tasting notes for true bevvie savants. Key features: Over $190 worth of beer

Tasting notes each day using QR code on the back of the daily flap

All beers are in cans and the box has been designed to fit in the fridge SHOP NOW

03 Craft Beer Advent Calendar $195 at Amazon Christmas doesn’t get much merrier than a 25-day countdown with some of the tastiest craft beers going around. Expect a delicious selection of craft brews from an impressive range of Australian craft breweries. Key features: Limited and seasonal releases

Plenty of IPAs

A handful of darker brews SHOP NOW

Related articles:

Please remember to drink responsibly. If you or someone you know needs help, please call the National Alcohol and Other Drug hotline 1800 250 015 or call Lifeline on 13 11 14.