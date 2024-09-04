With many things to love about the magic of Christmas, from decorating the Christmas tree with your favourite ornaments to kicking back with your best friends and family, dressing up and holiday glam is definitely high up on the list.

We’re all familiar with the classic chocolate advent calendars (which we love also), but what we do have our cat-eye-lined eyes on this year are beauty advent calendars. Filled with best-sellers, cult-favs, and your next holy grail.

Coming in generally 12 or 24-day countdowns with luxurious beauty products behind each cardboard door, these calendars have us slapping on that primer in anticipation.

So, if you’re obsessed with all things beauty, or you have a beauty-lover in your life you want to surprise this season, below we’ve rounded up the best beauty advent calendars that you can shop right now.

The best beauty advent calendars to buy in 2024

01 The Liberty Beauty Advent Calendar $595 at Liberty London While it might feel a little too early to be talking about Christmas and advent calendars, Liberty London thinks otherwise. Coming in as one of its fastest-selling products in 149 years, The Beauty Advent Calendar is loved for its original curation of niche must-haves and cult favourites – and you can get it now while stock lasts. Key features: Packed with 28 products, including 18 full-sized

Expertly curated edit of skincare, makeup and fragrance from Augustinus Bader, Byredo, Skin Rocks, La Mer, Lisa Eldridge and more

02 Benefit Cosmetics Holiday Advent Calendar $299 at Adore Beauty Grab this basket of bestsellers and must-haves with Benefit's limited edition Gorgeous Grocer 2024 Advent Calendar. From brows to cheeks to lashes and so much more, this jam-packed advent calendar has you covered for 24 days. Key features: Full-size, mini and fun-sized products Also available at: $300 from Selfridges

03 Juliette Has A Gun Not An Advent Calendar Set $215 at Sephora This advent calendar is full of six scented goodies to open every day including soap, hand cream, body lotion, perfume, a candle and body and hair mist. You'll be smelling fine all through Christmas. Key features: A range of fragranced delights

04 Revolution Skincare 12 Days of Face, Body & Hair Mask Advent Calendar $20 (usually $50) at Revolution Beauty Enjoy 12 days of body-loving masks to help you feel your best this festive season with the Revolution Skincare 12 days of indulgence: a total face and body mask set. Key features: 10 body masks, one headband and a masking brush

Worth $52

05 Luxury Makeup Advent Calendar 2024 $110 (usually $458.66) at Cosmetic Capital Get ready for the holiday season with the Luxury Makeup Advent Calendar from Cosmetic Capital. Whether you're a nail polish fanatic, a lipstick lover, or a brow queen, this calendar has something just for you. Key features: 24 makeup must-haves

06 Revolution Advent Calendar 2024 $96 at Revolution Beauty Start your season right with the Revolution 24-piece Makeup Revolution Advent Calendar, featuring everything you need from lip glosses and lip masks to detail brushes and brow gel. Key features: Worth $189

The 2023 calendars we want to see return this year

07 The Big Advent of Change $189 at The Body Shop Famous for its advent calendars, The Body Shop has a festive selection of 25 treats made from sustainable and ethical ingredients from across the world. Key features: High-quality product

Including some full-sized favourites

08 Yves Saint Laurent Advent Calendar Holiday Set $356.30 (usually $509) at Myer Take that luxury to the next level and indulge in 24 days of YSL's iconic beauty products to get you feeling particularly festive. You'll score yourself 18 minis and five full-size products to play with this Christmas. Key features: 18 miniatures, five full-size products and a particular gift

Crafted in a unique marble design made of ice and veins of gold Also available at: $495 from David Jones

09 Charlotte Tilbury's Beauty Treasure Chest Of Love $320 at Charlotte Tilbury Are you a die-hard Charlotte Tilbury fan? We don't blame you! Make sure to shop the highly coveted Christmas advent calendar before Christmas gets too close. Key features: 12-door beauty advent calendar

10 LOOKFANTASTIC Beauty Icons Advent Calendar 2024 $270 at LOOKFANTASTIC Experience a special festive treat every day of December with this extravagant advent calendar with products from cult brands. Key features: 27-piece collection of beauty icons

13 full-size treats and a selection of mini surprises

11 Net-A-Porter The Ultimate Gift Set $218 (usually $545) at Net-A-Porter If you're looking to splurge and want something that feels truly special, then look to Net-A-Porter's luxury advent calendar which includes products from brands like Pat McGrath, Westman Atelier, Augustinus Bader and more. Key features: A luxurious mix of 15 full-sized and mini products

Presented in a lantern-shaped box illuminated with LED lights

