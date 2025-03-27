Brand logo of Brand logo of Brand logo of Brand logo of Brand logo of
  •  
Advertisement
Home Shopping Beauty

Everything you need to know about Meghan Markle’s royal wedding beauty look

Meghan reportedly did her own makeup for the occasion with the help of her best friends.
Brand logo of Woman's Day
Woman's Day Logo
Loading the player...

Meghan Markle’s wedding look was timeless and simple, nothing over the top or too much – perfect for that elevated natural glow.

Advertisement

With every picture that dropped from Prince Harry and Meghan’s wedding, the newly appointed Duchess’ skin was glowing and dewy, the ideal duo for your wedding day.

Between her impressive lashes and tressed-to-impress locks, we have broken down Meghan’s seemingly effortless, yet elaborate hair and makeup looks from the Royal Wedding.

Meghan, who reportedly did her own makeup for the occasion with the help of her best friends, wore a classic beauty look, featuring full, thick lashes and a glossy rose lip.

MEGHAN’S HAIR

Meghan Markle
Advertisement

The bride’s hair was swept back into a low bun resting at the nape of her neck. Parted at the centre, the hair around her face was soft and loose.

MEGHAN’S EYES

Mascara, mascara and more mascara! It was all about thick, long lashes for the now-royal. The bride defined her beautiful hazel eyes with a neutral palette of browns. While her brows were perfectly manicured.

The Duchess has shared her eye products used on her special day!

Advertisement

Her show-stopping mascara was the Dior Pump ‘N’ Volume Mascara, and wow did it give volume.

Shop the mascara for $63 at Myer.

SHOP MASCARA HERE

Meghan had a natural eye look for her wedding day, with an array of nudes and deeper oranges the look was simple yet elegant.

Advertisement

The palette used was Dior’s Backstage Eye Palette in Warm Essentials.

Shop the palette for $96 at Sephora.

SHOP EYE SHADOW HERE

Advertisement

MEGHAN’S LIPS

Meghan opted for a soft pink, nude lip, with a lightly lined lip and gloss.

The lip liner that the Duchess used was MAC’s lip pencil in Spice.

Shop the lip liner for $40 at Sephora.

Advertisement
SHOP LIP LINER HERE

The lip gloss that Meghan used was Dior’s Addict Lip Glow in 001 Pink.

Shop the lip glow for $65 at Myer

shop lip gloss here
Advertisement

MEGHAN’S SKIN

(Credit: (Getty))

Meghan’s glowing skin and her stunning freckles were the hero of her beauty look.

Starting from the base, Meghan used the Tatcha dewy skin cream.

Advertisement

Shop the skin cream for $234 at Amazon

SHOP SKIN CREAM HERE

Continuing with ultra hydration, the Duchess also used the Tatcha Moisturiser Spray Dewy Skin Mist.

Shop the skin mist for $85.99 at Amazon.

Advertisement
shop face mist here

For the base of her makeup, the Duchess used the Dior Backstage Face and Body Foundation.

Shop the foundation for $79 at Sephora.

shop foundation here
Advertisement

To conceal Meghan used the Dior Backstage Face and Body Flash Perfector Concealer.

Shop the concealer for $56 at Sephora.

SHOP CONCEALER HERE

For her face contour and glow, Meghan used Dior’s Backstage Glow Face Palette in the shade 002 Glitz (quite the theme going on here).

Advertisement

Shop the face palette for $86 at Sephora.

shop face palette here

For her gorgeous cheek glow, Meghan used Dior’s Rosy Glow Powder in 001 Pink.

Shop the blush for $72 at Myer

Advertisement
SHOP BLUSH HERE
Woman's Day Logo
Woman's Day team

Woman’s Day is the iconic Australian weekly magazine filled with celebrity news, royals, lifestyle, beauty, fashion, real life stories, recipes and more. Established in 1948, Woman’s Day is committed to bringing entertainment and lifestyle news to women all over Australia, every day.

Related stories

Advertisement
Advertisement