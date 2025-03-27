Meghan Markle’s wedding look was timeless and simple, nothing over the top or too much – perfect for that elevated natural glow.

With every picture that dropped from Prince Harry and Meghan’s wedding, the newly appointed Duchess’ skin was glowing and dewy, the ideal duo for your wedding day.

Between her impressive lashes and tressed-to-impress locks, we have broken down Meghan’s seemingly effortless, yet elaborate hair and makeup looks from the Royal Wedding.

Meghan, who reportedly did her own makeup for the occasion with the help of her best friends, wore a classic beauty look, featuring full, thick lashes and a glossy rose lip.

MEGHAN’S HAIR

The bride’s hair was swept back into a low bun resting at the nape of her neck. Parted at the centre, the hair around her face was soft and loose.

MEGHAN’S EYES

Mascara, mascara and more mascara! It was all about thick, long lashes for the now-royal. The bride defined her beautiful hazel eyes with a neutral palette of browns. While her brows were perfectly manicured.

The Duchess has shared her eye products used on her special day!

Her show-stopping mascara was the Dior Pump ‘N’ Volume Mascara, and wow did it give volume.

Shop the mascara for $63 at Myer.

Meghan had a natural eye look for her wedding day, with an array of nudes and deeper oranges the look was simple yet elegant.

The palette used was Dior’s Backstage Eye Palette in Warm Essentials.

Shop the palette for $96 at Sephora.

MEGHAN’S LIPS

Meghan opted for a soft pink, nude lip, with a lightly lined lip and gloss.

The lip liner that the Duchess used was MAC’s lip pencil in Spice.

Shop the lip liner for $40 at Sephora.

The lip gloss that Meghan used was Dior’s Addict Lip Glow in 001 Pink.

Shop the lip glow for $65 at Myer

MEGHAN’S SKIN

(Credit: (Getty))

Meghan’s glowing skin and her stunning freckles were the hero of her beauty look.

Starting from the base, Meghan used the Tatcha dewy skin cream.

Shop the skin cream for $234 at Amazon

Continuing with ultra hydration, the Duchess also used the Tatcha Moisturiser Spray Dewy Skin Mist.

Shop the skin mist for $85.99 at Amazon.

For the base of her makeup, the Duchess used the Dior Backstage Face and Body Foundation.

Shop the foundation for $79 at Sephora.

To conceal Meghan used the Dior Backstage Face and Body Flash Perfector Concealer.

Shop the concealer for $56 at Sephora.

For her face contour and glow, Meghan used Dior’s Backstage Glow Face Palette in the shade 002 Glitz (quite the theme going on here).

Shop the face palette for $86 at Sephora.

For her gorgeous cheek glow, Meghan used Dior’s Rosy Glow Powder in 001 Pink.

Shop the blush for $72 at Myer

