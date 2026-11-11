This lippie has over 2 million TikTok views, and it’s 40% off. Is it really worth the hype?

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I have at least three to four lip glosses, balms, and/or oils in every bag I own. And guys, I own a LOT of bags.

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Excessive? Never.

I like to think of myself as something of a lip product ~connoisseur~, and have made it my quiet mission as a beauty editor to try every pout perfector I can my mitts on.

So when a glossy oil-lipstick hybrid that’s racked up more than 2 million views on TikTok goes on sale, you better believe my beauty-obsessed little ears prick up.

Enough yapping, what’s the deal?!

Okay, alright, I won’t keep you in suspense: I’m talking about the Rimmel London Oh My Gloss! Slip Stick, which has become one of beauty’s most talked-about launches since it dropped in Australian stores earlier this year.

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Part lip oil, part lipstick, it gives glossy, hydrated lips with a hit of colour that’s buildable, so you can customise your own look. And currently it’s 40 per cent off at Chemist Warehouse, dropping from $26.95 to just $15.99. Which is, frankly, ha-uge.

~Hold for applause~

Like I said, given the hype, I had to try it myself – and also because, at nearly half price, it kind of seemed rude not to.

So I popped down to the local Chemist Warehouse on my lunchbreak and picked myself up two of the nine shades (because again, 40 percent off – that means one’s almost free, right? Girl Maths!)

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Cappuccino Light is a soft, light-browny nude that I hoped would look as delish on my pout as it did on the back of my hand.

The other shade I picked up is a bit of a wildcard. Called One Of A Kind, it looks orange in the tube, swipes on clear, but thanks to its pH adapting abilities, creates a personalised natural lip colour literally made for the wearer.

Okay but is the Rimmel London Oh My Gloss! Slip Stick good?

Because that’s all that really matters, right?

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Is it worth your hard-earned cash?

The answer is a big ol’ yes from me, especially if you hustle down to Chemist Warehouse and nab yourself that 40 percent off.

First up, let’s talk about the texture, which was every bit as creamy as it promised. These babies glide on like butter, giving a glossy feeling without any stickiness you might expect from a regular gloss or oil.

As for the colours, Cappuccino Light is the perfect everyday nude, with just enough colour to look like I’ve put in more effort than I actually did (big win!).

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And while I have to admit, I had no idea what would happen when I swiped on One Of A Kind, I can now confirm my lips did not turn bright orange. Here’s the proof:

Nope, what I got from the pH adjusting shade was just a lovely, subtle, natural-looking pinkish tint with a glowy, balmy finish – just the way (uh-huh, uh-huh) I like it.

My final verdict? If you love the shine of a gloss, the hydration of an oil, and a hit of buildable colour, Rimmel London’s Oh My Gloss! Slip Stick is worth a spot in your handbag.

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Or all of them.

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