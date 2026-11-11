‘Noticeable shift’: Daniel MacPherson’s new chapter and why he wants to be ‘harder to kill’

“Who wants to be my lunch date and come to Sydney Football club with me?”, Daniel MacPherson asked his 115,000 Instagram followers in an October 23 post.

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The Beast star revealed he’d been “roped in quite easily” as a prize at a gala fundraiser for the Cambodian Children’s Fund, and was seeking fans to pop in a bid to secure him for a one-on-one in which they would “relax, chat and get to know the man behind the screen”.

Before long, he’d been snapped up – “sold” for an undisclosed sum – all to raise funds for a good cause.

And now, sources say the former X Factor and Dancing With The Stars host is relishing a new and “really interesting chapter” of his life.

Daniel MacPherson is entering a new chapter. (Credit: Instagram/danmacpherson)

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It was reported in early October that Daniel had split with his influencer girlfriend Jessica Dover after more than three years together.

The Adelaide Advertiser reported that the duo were understood to have quietly gone their separate ways earlier in 2026, with the duo no longer following each other on Instagram.

Days before split rumours surfaced, Dan took to the social media platform where he shared a carousel of photos from his father’s birthday celebration, along with the caption, “Family is Everything”.

While a bearded Dan was pictured with family members including his sister Brodie, there were no photos of Jess.

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“Dan is in a really interesting chapter of his life at the moment. He’s throwing himself into his work and there’s been a noticeable shift in his look and overall style recently, which has certainly got people talking,” a source tells Woman’s Day.

“He’s always had a lot of different sides to him, and he’s enjoying having the opportunity to explore new projects and put his energy into his career.”

Daniel MacPherson and Jessica Dover reportedly split earlier in 2026. (Credit: Instagram/danmacpherson)

Indeed, Dan – who transformed for his role in Beast – told of his ongoing commitment to his physical fitness in a June interview on his friend Osher Günsberg’s Better Than Yesterday podcast.

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“Walking with a sandbag, just walking with a sandbag, I found to be so incredibly beneficial. I get it to about 35, 40 kilos over one shoulder for about a minute or so. Drop it, clean it up on the other one. Just walk around the hills around here,” he told Osher.

“Someone asked me the other day, ‘Jesus, man, what are you training for?’ I’m like, the second half of my life. Nothing specific. You know, I just want to be harder to kill.

“It’s like the second half of the Indy 500, of the Bathurst 1000… we’re coming into halfway, hopefully halfway, pretty banged up,” the former Neighbours star quipped.

“Like the first half of that race, we’ve put a lot into it. We’ve gone out pretty hard and realised there’s a whole other second half of this race that we got to be in shape for.”

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Dan – who shares a son, Austin, with ex Zoe Ventouria – said that he didn’t want to be the “kind of dad” who couldn’t keep up with their son.

Daniel MacPherson said he wanted to be “harder to kill” so he could keep up with his son. (Credit: Instagram/danmacpherson)

In the same interview, the star spoke of how his changing relationship with alcohol had been a “game changer” in his approach to life.

“I stopped drinking in 2022, and I stopped drinking completely for a year. And then I very occasional kind of drink, and I have that ability to do that without blowing up my life,” he told Osher.

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“But I drink with awareness now of going. It’s going to affect my emotions. It’s going to affect my sleep. It’s going to affect my relationships. It’s going to affect how I work tomorrow. It’s going to affect my creativity. If you still want to do it, cool. All right, cool.”

On November 5, it was confirmed that Dan is joining the cast of Bluefly, a new science-fiction action thriller starring Russell Crowe and Priyanka Chopra Jonus.

He says it’s a role he’s “beyond grateful” for, and it appears his commitment to being the best version of himself is paying off.

“Dan is in a phase where he’s embracing what’s ahead,” a source tells Woman’s Day.

“He’s got a film to promote, plenty happening professionally and, most importantly, his son remains a central part of his life.

“He seems to be enjoying doing his own thing and seeing where life takes him.”

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