Patti Newton tells of ‘very exciting’ new chapter five years on from Bert’s death

It’s been five years since Patti Newton lost her husband Bert, and the beloved entertainer admits she misses him “every day”.

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But while the star says she still “can’t believe” how the time has passed since her soulmate’s death, she has told of a new chapter that is giving her reason to smile.

Patti has six beloved grandchildren to dote on – all the kids of her daughter Lauren and her husband Matthew Welsh.

And now three of them – siblings Alby, Perla and Monty – have scored roles in an international film being shot in Melbourne.

Patti Newton with Perla and Alby who have a role in an upcoming film. (Credit: Instagram/pattinewton)

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“It’s a nice beginning for them, a nice start,’’ Patti told the Herald Sun in a November 10 interview, adding that it was “very exciting” for the three of them “to be in a movie together”.

Of course, showbusiness runs in the family for the Newton clan.

Bert and Patti first met while working on radio, and reunited when Patti appeared as a singer and dancer on In Melbourne Tonight in the 1960s – a show Bert also had a role on.

Their marriage was a rare TV success story – with the couple wed for almost 47 years before Bert’s death in October 2021 aged 83.

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“It’s now five years of life without Bert and honestly Patti didn’t think she’d be able to get through those early years after his death,” an insider previously told Woman’s Day.

“It’s been difficult picking herself up, but she has six absolutely amazing grandkids to dote on and she just can’t wait to see the next chapters in all their lives.”

Bert and Patti Newton’s marriage spanned almost 47 years. (Credit: Getty)

Indeed, on October 28 Patti, 81, celebrated a milestone for her eldest grandson Sam, who she congratulated for finishing year 12 at school.

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“Bert adored you and so do I,” Patti told Sam in a poignant Instagram post.

“You have achieved so much and deserve your success. You are so special.”

Patti Newton was thrilled to celebrate grandson Sam. (Credit: Instagram/pattinewton)

And it’s not just Patti’s grandchildren who are making her proud. Following years of scandals, her and Bert’s son Matthew appears to be making changes.

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The former actor is currently celebrating a turn as a Hollywood TV writer, recently co-writing The Courier – the fourth episode of Apple TV’s hugely successful new crime drama Nocturne, which critics are calling “compelling”, “deeply emotional” and one of the best TV series of the year.

Matt, 49, currently lives a life out of the spotlight in Texas with his wife Catherine Schneiderman. The pair reportedly married in a secret ceremony in 2017.

“Patti is thrilled with Matt’s new life,” an insider told Woman’s Day. “She is careful to let Matt take the lead on how excited she should be, but she’s just so happy for him. She’s so proud of his writing work.”

Matthew has a chequered past – he has spent time in rehab and in 2007 admitted assaulting his girlfriend, former Neighbours actress Brooke Satchwell. The conviction was later overturned after the star’s psychiatrist testified to the extent of his depressive illness.

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Matthew Newton dated Neighbours star Brooke Satchwell. (Credit: Getty)

As a result of her son’s previous troubles, Patti is said to remain “cautious” over any potential comeback.

“She’ll never stop worrying about his sobriety. And now he’s working with the best of the best, it’s easy to fall into that LA trap and get mixed up with the wrong crowd,” the source said.

“She just hopes he keeps his eyes on the prize.”

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