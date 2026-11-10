‘Everyone’s worried’: Hugh Jackman’s friends share fresh fears for the actor 

He’s bulked up time and again for the big screen, but Hugh Jackman looks like a shadow of his former self in new photos that have shocked those in his inner circle.

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Hugh, 58, travelled to Ann Arbor, Michigan on November 7 to check off the “bucket list” item of stepping in as the honorary captain of the University of Michigan football team, the Wolverines.



Hugh and girlfriend Sutton Foster wore matching Michigan hoodies, jeans and team hats for the occasion, but the actor’s slighter frame was noticeable even under all the thick sporting gear.

“Everyone’s worried,” says a pal. “No one expects Hugh to stay at the 100 kilogram Wolverine weight, but he’s lost at least 18-20 kilos since then and it’s set off alarm bells.”

Sutton joined Hugh in Michigan for the football event. (Credit: Instagram)

Hugh’s slimmed-down appearance is particularly surprising given that filming is just beginning in the Canary Islands on Ridley Scott’s Treasure Island, in which the Australian actor’s playing the famously towering pirate, Long John Silver.

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“Hugh insists he’s just fine but he’s definitely lost a lot of muscle tone,” the source adds. “He knows his heart-throb days are probably behind him, so he’s focusing on more character-driven roles and fine-tuning his acting skills.”

Under strain?

In recent weeks, there’s been speculation that Hugh and Sutton have been going through a bumpy patch as they ironed out a “complicated” pre-nup ahead of their wedding plans.

“Hugh and Sutton are putting on a good show, but a lot of things aren’t going right for them,” a source previously told Woman’s Day.

In the past, Hugh has also spoken about the extreme lengths it takes to maintain bulk on his “naturally skinny” frame. Having been through the gruelling transformation to play Wolverine 10 times over a 24-year period, the process has only become harder the older Hugh gets.

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“I have to eat a lot,” the actor said in 2024 about his superhero regime, which requires him to consume 6000 calories a day and work out for an average two and a half hours each day.

“To get the size on, that’s the hardest bit. That’s the bit that does my head in.”

According to insiders, the new photos of Hugh at the football game were concerning enough to draw the attention of his ex-wife, Deborra-lee Furness.

“Deb is worried about him – she used to take diligent care of his health and metabolism,” the source adds. “She’s not sure Sutton would even think about doing the same.”

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