How trapped Beaconsfield survivors Todd Russell and Brant Webb kept each other smiling

Todd Russell who passed away last week after a long battle with leukaemia has been remembered by fellow Beaconsfield miner Brant Webb as being a “hero”.

Brant tells Woman’s Day that his fellow survivor of the April 25, 2006 gold mine collapse, which saw them trapped underground for two weeks, had “softened heaps” and was happy in his final years.

Todd was a brigade chief for the Beaconsfield Fire Brigade. [Credit: Facebook]

A volunteer firefighter, Todd had been very open about his mental health struggles over the years, sharing the lasting, long-term effects of developing PTSD and depression from his underground ordeal.

“He was dedicated to whatever he put his mind to,” says Brant. “When he went into the fire department, it became his home. He put it all into there.”

In 2010, Todd became a brigade chief. Responding to more than 2000 incidents across Tasmania and on the mainland, he received honours for his 31 years of courageous work.

Loved ones close

A week before his death, Todd, 54, posted on social media that he had “nothing left to give” after years of illness and had chosen to return home after eight-and-a-half months in hospital to see out his remaining days surrounded by his wife Donna and loved ones.

His son Trent made the sad announcement of Todd’s death, noting that his dad had “fought an uphill battle, but like everything he did in life, his final moments were on his own terms”.

He is survived by three children, his wife, Donna and first wife, Carolyn. He was also a step-grandfather through Donna, which Brant said he found “really nice”.

Todd’s sons’ Trent, Liam and Matt, Brant says, “all loved him. They’d all got over their differences,” he says, alluding to the strain felt by the family amid the breakdown of Todd and Carolyn’s marriage.

Brant last saw his friend in hospital over two months ago. [Credit: ABC]

But he shares that his second marriage had brought great happiness into Todd’s life.

“He and Donna were like peas in a pod – they were fantastic together and life was peachy keen and then the next minute, bang, leukaemia.”

Brant visited Todd while he was still in hospital and was shocked by how unwell and frail his once broadly built friend had become.

“I said to him, ‘You’re not looking good, mate’ and he went, ‘Not feeling good, mate.’ He was very, very fatigued and had no energy.”

Enduring Connection

Brant explains how being trapped in the mine meant they formed a connection that endured.

“When we were in the hole, we lied to each other to keep our mental state positive,” he says. “I got him laughing, too, because if you’re not doing that in life, what are you doing?

“We had a bond that most people don’t have.”

Todd celebrates being freed from the mine where he was trapped nearly a kilometre below the surface. [Credit: Getty}

A third miner, Larry Knight, was killed when a small earthquake triggered a rockfall on Anzac Day, causing the collapse.

Helping others

At the time of Todd’s death, Brant says they were working to resurrect the Russell-Webb Legacy Foundation to help disadvantaged children and local charities.

“A couple of months back I thought, ‘I’ve got to keep the legacy going, you know, because that’s the last thing Toddie’s got.”

An event is set to take place on December 9, with a launch and and a special run of “Great Escape Beer” at The Miners Gold Brewery at the Beaconsfield Mine and Heritage Centre.

“We were trying to get him to the launch in December. I didn’t expect him to die so quick,” Brant admits.

“But we’ll still do it, and we’ll have a few beers then for Todd. There’s nothing else I can do for him now – we’re doing this for his beautiful children.”

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