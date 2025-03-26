Brand logo of Brand logo of Brand logo of Brand logo of Brand logo of
Meghan Markle’s favourite beauty and skincare products: Handpicked by the Duchess

"A handpicked and curated collection of the things I love."
annabel lane
Ever looked at Meghan Markle’s complexion wondering how she achieved that flawless look?

Whilst her skincare is no matter of a doubt extensive, the Duchess has rounded up her favourite beauty products so you can steal her routine!

Read on for her list of must-have products…

01

RMS Beauty Luminizer Highlighter

from $66 at Amazon

Ultra-sheer luminizer with a glowy finish, perfect for different skin tones. Cruelty-free and fragrance-free, it is designed to enhance the skins natural look. The highlighter is made with Vitamin E, castor seed oil and organic raw coconut oil.

02

PurePressed Eye Shadow Triple

from $60 at Amazon

This triple eye shadow palette is perfect for on-the-go with three different shades for natural looks. The formula is creamy and long lasting made from natural ingredients that are gentle for sensitive eyes.

03

ARCONA Cranberry Gommage

from $92.79 at Amazon

This deep cleanser and exfoliator is perfect to effectively clean and tone enlarged pores leading to a clearer and radiant complexion. The face scrub uses zeolite and blueberry enzymes for brightening while the cranberry and raspberry enzymes unclog pores.

04

Saie Glowy Super Gel

from $85.59 at Amazon

This glowy lightweight luminizer is perfect for achieving that no makeup, makeup look. You can mix it with your moisturizer, foundation or add it on top of your makeup base. The gel can also be worn on your body and is made from plant-derived glycerin.

05

No Makeup Makeup Foundation

from $55 at Amazon

This powdered foundation has a 4-1 formula which conceals and is ready to apply within seconds. There are 13 different shades to choose from to ensure you have the perfect shade for your skin.

06

Laneige Lip Sleeping Mask

from $31 at Sephora

This global sensation is renowned for its intensive hydration, perfect for dry lips. This night-time lip mask is rich with vitamin C and antioxidants from a blend of different berries.

07

Medicube Collagen Jelly Cream

from $9.72 at Amazon

This collagen jelly cream is designed to even out skin town creating that gorgeous glass glow skin. With hydrolyzed collagen and niacinamide, the jelly is perfect for morning and evening hydration.

08

Lucas’ Papaw Ointment

from $5.99 at Priceline

Lucas’ papaw is a cult favourite and can be used on your lips, on cuts and abrasions, dry skin, insect stings or nappy rash. It is a therapeutic product listed by the Therapeutic Goods Administration.

09

Tatcha Serum Stick

from $98.99 at Amazon

The Tatcha serum stick is made up of 80% squalane and Japanese lemon balm to target dry fine lines. It aims to lock in moisture and creating a dewy cushion for makeup.

10

Tatcha Dewy Skin Cream

from $194 at Amazon

Tatcha’s dewy skin cream is a nourishing cream for an instant glow, hydrating for optimal skin radiance. It is best suited to those with dryness and uneven texture,

11

Toleriane Caring Wash Cleanser

from $34.95 at La Roche-Posay

The toleriane caring face wash gently cleanses skin and removes makeup. It is full of coco betaine, niacinamide, vitamin B5 and thermal spring water.

12

Lottabody Control Me Edge Gel

from $9.99 at Amazon

Perfect to achieve a smooth and silky slick back, this gel holds smooth edges with a non-flaking consistency.

13

Weleda Skin Food

from $24.99 at Chemist Warehouse

The Skin Food nourishing cream targets dry and flaky skin to increase skin hydration and elasticity. Its made up of nourishing plant oils, lanolin and beeswax.

14

Tata Harper Clarifying Mask

from $114 at Sephora

This clarifying face mask is a non-drying mask that relieves the appearance of redness on the skin using salicylic acid, quartz sand micro-crystals and chlorella.

15

IGK Direct Flight Dry Shampoo

from $49 at Sephora

This dry shampoo gives your hair a heat-free volume boost leaving a full and glossy finish. It is made with turmeric and charcoal power.

16

Mac Eye Pencil

from $41 at MAC

This eye pencil is formulated for an easy glide-on liner experience and can be used to create a sharp line and edge or a smokier effect.

17

Summer Fridays Lip Butter Balm

from $39 at MECCA

Picked by Meghan in the colour iced coffee, this lip butter balm is a soothing and hydrating cream-oil lip mask. The lip balm is made from shea and murumuru seed butters, plant-derived compounds, plant waxes and sodium hyaluronate.

Annabel Lane

After studying a Bachelor of Communications and Media, majoring in Journalism at The University of Wollongong, Annabel began her career in media in 2022. She is currently a digital content producer for Woman's Day. When she's not covering the latest entertainment news, she can be found at the beach, nestled up reading or binge watching her favourite reality tv show

