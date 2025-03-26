Ever looked at Meghan Markle’s complexion wondering how she achieved that flawless look?

Whilst her skincare is no matter of a doubt extensive, the Duchess has rounded up her favourite beauty products so you can steal her routine!

Read on for her list of must-have products…

01 RMS Beauty Luminizer Highlighter from $66 at Amazon Ultra-sheer luminizer with a glowy finish, perfect for different skin tones. Cruelty-free and fragrance-free, it is designed to enhance the skins natural look. The highlighter is made with Vitamin E, castor seed oil and organic raw coconut oil. Also available at: $66 from MECCA SHOP NOW

02 PurePressed Eye Shadow Triple from $60 at Amazon This triple eye shadow palette is perfect for on-the-go with three different shades for natural looks. The formula is creamy and long lasting made from natural ingredients that are gentle for sensitive eyes. Also available at: $68 from Jane Iredale SHOP NOW

03 ARCONA Cranberry Gommage from $92.79 at Amazon This deep cleanser and exfoliator is perfect to effectively clean and tone enlarged pores leading to a clearer and radiant complexion. The face scrub uses zeolite and blueberry enzymes for brightening while the cranberry and raspberry enzymes unclog pores. SHOP NOW

04 Saie Glowy Super Gel from $85.59 at Amazon This glowy lightweight luminizer is perfect for achieving that no makeup, makeup look. You can mix it with your moisturizer, foundation or add it on top of your makeup base. The gel can also be worn on your body and is made from plant-derived glycerin. SHOP NOW

05 No Makeup Makeup Foundation from $55 at Amazon This powdered foundation has a 4-1 formula which conceals and is ready to apply within seconds. There are 13 different shades to choose from to ensure you have the perfect shade for your skin. SHOP NOW

06 Laneige Lip Sleeping Mask from $31 at Sephora This global sensation is renowned for its intensive hydration, perfect for dry lips. This night-time lip mask is rich with vitamin C and antioxidants from a blend of different berries. SHOP NOW

07 Medicube Collagen Jelly Cream from $9.72 at Amazon This collagen jelly cream is designed to even out skin town creating that gorgeous glass glow skin. With hydrolyzed collagen and niacinamide, the jelly is perfect for morning and evening hydration. SHOP NOW

08 Lucas’ Papaw Ointment from $5.99 at Priceline Lucas’ papaw is a cult favourite and can be used on your lips, on cuts and abrasions, dry skin, insect stings or nappy rash. It is a therapeutic product listed by the Therapeutic Goods Administration. Also available at: $6.80 from Big W SHOP NOW

09 Tatcha Serum Stick from $98.99 at Amazon The Tatcha serum stick is made up of 80% squalane and Japanese lemon balm to target dry fine lines. It aims to lock in moisture and creating a dewy cushion for makeup. Also available at: $80 from Mecca SHOP NOW

10 Tatcha Dewy Skin Cream from $194 at Amazon Tatcha’s dewy skin cream is a nourishing cream for an instant glow, hydrating for optimal skin radiance. It is best suited to those with dryness and uneven texture, Also available at: $118 from Mecca SHOP NOW

11 Toleriane Caring Wash Cleanser from $34.95 at La Roche-Posay The toleriane caring face wash gently cleanses skin and removes makeup. It is full of coco betaine, niacinamide, vitamin B5 and thermal spring water. Also available at: $29.99 from Chemist Warehouse SHOP NOW

12 Lottabody Control Me Edge Gel from $9.99 at Amazon Perfect to achieve a smooth and silky slick back, this gel holds smooth edges with a non-flaking consistency. SHOP NOW

13 Weleda Skin Food from $24.99 at Chemist Warehouse The Skin Food nourishing cream targets dry and flaky skin to increase skin hydration and elasticity. Its made up of nourishing plant oils, lanolin and beeswax. SHOP NOW

14 Tata Harper Clarifying Mask from $114 at Sephora This clarifying face mask is a non-drying mask that relieves the appearance of redness on the skin using salicylic acid, quartz sand micro-crystals and chlorella. SHOP NOW

15 IGK Direct Flight Dry Shampoo from $49 at Sephora This dry shampoo gives your hair a heat-free volume boost leaving a full and glossy finish. It is made with turmeric and charcoal power. Also available at: $49 from Oz Hair and Beauty SHOP NOW

16 Mac Eye Pencil from $41 at MAC This eye pencil is formulated for an easy glide-on liner experience and can be used to create a sharp line and edge or a smokier effect. SHOP NOW

17 Summer Fridays Lip Butter Balm from $39 at MECCA Picked by Meghan in the colour iced coffee, this lip butter balm is a soothing and hydrating cream-oil lip mask. The lip balm is made from shea and murumuru seed butters, plant-derived compounds, plant waxes and sodium hyaluronate. SHOP NOW

